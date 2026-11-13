Influential Women: Nicole Flamang, Brings 34 Years Of Real Estate Expertise To Protecting Wisconsin's Public Lands

WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Real Estate Advisor With the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Nicole Combines Broker Experience, Right-of-Way Knowledge, and Honest Communication to Serve Property Owners and CommunitiesMinong, Wisconsin – Nicole Flamang is a licensed real estate broker and accomplished government real estate professional with approximately 34 years of experience spanning private-sector real estate, property acquisition, and public land management. She serves as a Real Estate Advisor with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), where she holds the position of Real Estate Specialist Advanced. In this role, she draws on her extensive expertise in real estate transactions, negotiations, and land stewardship to support projects that benefit communities and protect public resources. Throughout her career, she has built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism, and the ability to navigate complex real estate matters. Her specialties include right-of-way, eminent domain, land acquisition for public use, easements, encroachments, opinions of value, title searches, and legal descriptions.Nicole began her career as a real estate sales agent, advancing to become a broker and eventually owning her own real estate company. Following a downturn in the real estate market, she transitioned her expertise to public service with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). There, she managed highway right-of-way projects, handled eminent domain matters, and assisted families and property owners affected by transportation developments. The work required exceptional negotiation skills, legal research knowledge, and compassion as she helped individuals through significant property transitions. Her contributions to highway projects were recognized with awards during her tenure with WisDOT.For the past 15 years, Nicole has worked with the Wisconsin DNR, overseeing real estate activities across 10 to 12 counties. She acquires land for public use and handles leases for wildlife, sales, and access abandonment. She resolves access challenges through easements, addresses encroachments, and supports conservation across lands that include fisheries, wildlife areas, forestry, state natural areas, trails, and recreational properties. She also mentors team members while supporting responsible land management initiatives. She continues to maintain her real estate broker's license and conducts referral sales with state approval.Nicole studied at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and holds credentials as a licensed real estate broker through the International Right of Way Association (IRWA). She is an active member of IRWA, the National Association of Realtors, and the Wisconsin Realtors Association. These affiliations keep her connected to the professional standards and developments that shape her work in both public and private real estate.Nicole attributes her success to hard work, honesty, and a strong commitment to serving others. Throughout her career, she has built trust by giving clients and property owners accurate information, transparent communication, and dependable guidance. She considers effective communication one of the most important qualities in real estate because it allows her to listen closely, understand concerns, and develop solutions that meet people's needs. By maintaining integrity and building strong relationships with property owners, colleagues, and community partners, she has earned the confidence of those she serves.The best career advice Nicole has received is to master the everyday fundamentals, because one's life becomes the blueprint for someone else. In her real estate career, she has learned that working through hard but rewarding challenges comes down to the basics of honesty, grit, and treating people right. The full meaning of that advice became clear to her outside of work, while hiking or spending time at the lake with her three grandsons. She realized she was passing those same fundamentals down to them. For Nicole, a career should be about more than making a living; it should build a legacy she is proud to share.Her advice to young women entering real estate is to never give up and to remain committed to continuous growth. Everyone experiences challenges and difficult days, she notes, but it is important to stay focused on goals, learn from setbacks, and keep moving forward. She often compares a real estate career to a rugged trail outdoors, where the path is not always smooth but the rough terrain is exactly where strength is built. She encourages women to set clear objectives, work toward them one step at a time, and keep challenging themselves to improve. She also urges them to invest in their professional development by taking additional courses and expanding their knowledge and skills.Nicole sees the largest challenge in her field today as the sheer amount of industry noise and flashy shortcuts that distract from what really works. With trends moving quickly, it is easy for professionals to become overwhelmed. The real opportunity, in her view, lies in a commitment to continuous, steady growth and professional development. The agents who excel are those who set clear objectives, work through setbacks step by step, and keep investing in their knowledge. Lasting growth, she maintains, comes from persistence, dedication, and keeping one's focus on core fundamentals no matter how the market shifts.Balance, connection, and legacy are the core values that drive Nicole in both her work and personal life. Professionally, she loves interacting with new people every day and taking on the fast-paced challenges of the market, viewing hard days as rewarding opportunities to learn. To maintain balance, she dedicates her personal time to the outdoors, where she enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, and trail riding. Her greatest joy right now is teaching her three grandsons the value of hard work, nature, and family. She also gives back to her community through the United Way chili cook-off, her employee association, and support for children and the local fire department.From her early days as a sales agent to her leadership in public land management, Nicole has shown how integrity and steady effort can serve both individuals and entire communities. Her work helps preserve Wisconsin's natural resources for future generations while treating every property owner with respect. Nicole Flamang continues to build a legacy of honesty, stewardship, and service that will benefit Wisconsin's people and public lands for years to come.Learn More about Nicole Flamang:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Nicole Flamang, Brings 34 Years of Real Estate Expertise to Protecting Wisconsin's Public Lands News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.