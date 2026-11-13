'Modi Kaka Is The Best': Enthusiastic Crowds Welcome PM At Bengaluru Pink Line Metro Inauguration

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Enthusiastic crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Friday as he inaugurated the elevated section of the much-awaited Pink Line of the Namma Metro, with residents describing the new connectivity as a major relief from traffic congestion and pollution.

From families who waited for hours to young admirers carrying placards, the inauguration witnessed an outpouring of excitement among people who had turned up to welcome the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Akash Shukla said the occasion was particularly exciting as he was seeing the Prime Minister in person for the first time.

"There was a lot of excitement among the people; we saw PM Modi for the first time. It was really great. The introduction of the new Metro line is going to ease life... because there is a lot of traffic pressure, and not only that, it will also be beneficial for the environment," he added.

He said that greater use of the Metro could help reduce pollution caused by two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Roma, another visitor who attended the event to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, said she was delighted to see him and expressed strong admiration for the Prime Minister.

"It felt very nice to get to see him (PM Modi). We are Gujaratis, and he will always be here; he will be here till all the work is done. We are his fans. PM Modi is the best. Modi Kaka is the best," she added.

Describing PM Modi as an inspiration, Roma said she and others had been waiting since Friday morning to see him.

Another person said, "He (PM Modi) is such an inspiration, and we have been waiting for him since the morning. We are here, and we will surely vote for him. We want him to make India more progressive. The introduction of the new Metro line is a good breather for the people; we have been waiting since 2017," she added.

A young visitor, Nitya, also expressed admiration for the Prime Minister, saying he looked up to him as an inspiration.

"PM Modi is my inspiration. If I start talking about him, it will have to be broken down into episodes," he said.

Nitya said the new Metro service would make commuting easier in a city grappling with heavy traffic.

"He (PM Modi) has always been dedicated to the nation; he is working 24/7 for the people. He has taken the nation to new heights; that is why we are his huge fans. The Metro line is going to be really helpful for easing the traffic in Bengaluru," he added.

Children carrying placards featuring the Prime Minister's photograph were also seen welcoming him. A family of three had travelled to the venue and waited for hours to see PM Modi.

One family member said they had walked several kilometres to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

"Modi ji is like our God. We have been worshipping him for many years. We are blessed to live for him. I have come from JP Nagar and walked 5 km. Just to see him once; we have been waiting for two hours. We have been tanned and tired, but it doesn't matter because we are blessed to see PM Modi today," a visitor said.

"We wish for Narendra Modi ji a healthy and long life, and we would like him to be the Prime Minister forever. We can proudly say that we are 'andhbhakts', and we love him," the person added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the elevated section of the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, a key part of the Bengaluru Metro Rail project developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,470 crore.

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar jointly flagged off the new services and travelled on the Metro train. Both were also seen purchasing separate tickets at the counter.

During the journey, Shivakumar briefed the Prime Minister on the advantages of the double-decker elevated corridor, which accommodates both a Metro rail line and a flyover to help ease traffic congestion.

The Pink Line has a total planned length of 21.25 km and comprises 18 stations. The elevated section inaugurated on Friday has six stations, while the remaining 12 stations in the underground section are still under construction.

The Jayadeva interchange is expected to serve as a major connectivity hub, linking different parts of Bengaluru through the Metro network.