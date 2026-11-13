Uttarakhand: New Parking Facility In Kaddukhal To Be Ready Before Next Tourist Season

MENAFN - IANS) Tehri, Nov 13 (IANS) Devotees visiting the Maa Surkanda Devi Temple near Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district will soon get relief from traffic congestion, with a new parking facility being constructed in Kaddukhal expected to be ready before the next tourist season.

The upcoming parking facility is expected to provide considerable convenience to devotees visiting the famous shrine and help ease traffic congestion in the area, particularly during festivals and peak tourist periods.

District Tourism Officer, Tehri, Sobat Rana, said that there was an urgent need for a dedicated parking facility in Kaddukhal. Accordingly, the project was sanctioned to the Tourism Department under the state sector. The parking facility is being developed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 8.64 crore.

Rana explained that the project was initially scheduled for completion by January. However, construction work was delayed due to certain reasons. Work has now resumed at a faster pace, and the facility is expected to be completed before the next tourist season.

Speaking about the project, he said, "A parking facility was urgently needed in Kaddukhal. Devotees visiting the Surkanda Devi shrine often faced traffic jams, particularly on weekends and during festivals. The situation also became challenging during Navratri. This is a project worth approximately Rs 8.64 crore and is being executed by the Public Works Department. It was initially scheduled for completion by January, but work was stalled for some reason. Construction has now picked up pace, and the facility will be ready before the next season."

The District Tourism Officer said that the new parking facility would make it easier for devotees to park their vehicles while visiting the shrine. It would also help reduce prolonged traffic jams in Kaddukhal and improve the overall experience of tourists and pilgrims. Local businesses are also expected to benefit from the improved infrastructure and increased tourist movement.

The Siddha Peeth Surkanda Devi Temple is not only an important centre of religious faith but is also considered one of India's 51 Shaktipeeths. According to religious beliefs, the head of Goddess Sati fell at this site, which is believed to have given the place its name, initially Sirkanda and later Surkanda.

Mythological accounts state that when Lord Shiva wandered across the universe carrying the mortal remains of Goddess Sati, her head fell at this spot.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 2,757 metres above sea level, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year. The shrine is regarded as a place of spiritual peace and devotion, where pilgrims seek the blessings of the goddess.