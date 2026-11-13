MP CM Transfers Rs 1,831 Crore To 1.24 Crore Women Under Ladli Behna Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Nov 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred more than Rs 1,831 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.24 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

The 42nd instalment was transferred through a single-click process at a programme in Pichhore in Shivpuri district in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Each eligible beneficiary received Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance.

The Chief Minister also announced the disbursement of Rs 200 crore in loans to women associated with self-help groups to support their economic activities.

"Today in Pichhore, in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, more than Rs 1,831 crore was transferred in a single click to the accounts of over 1.24 crore sisters across the state under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, along with Rs 200 crore in loans to self-help groups," CM Yadav said.

The scheme was launched in June 2023 by the then-BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Initially, eligible women were given Rs 1,000 per month, which was later increased to Rs 1,250 and subsequently to Rs 1,500.

According to government figures, Rs 67,230.96 crore had been transferred to beneficiaries through 41 instalments till October 2026.

With Friday's payment, the total disbursement since the launch of the scheme has reached approximately Rs 69,062 crore.

The state government has allocated Rs 23,882.81 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 financial year.

Women aged between 21 and 60 years who are residents of Madhya Pradesh and fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions are covered under the scheme.

Married women, including widows, divorcees and deserted women, are eligible for assistance.

Apart from the regular monthly instalments, the government has also provided additional assistance of Rs 250 to eligible women on four occasions during August between 2023 and 2026.

The scheme aims to provide financial support to women and improve their economic security.

During the programme, CM Yadav also announced that Pichhore would be made a separate district, addressing a long-standing demand of the region.