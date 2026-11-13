Europe Sees India-EU FTA Opening Doors For Indian Startups

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union could open up new opportunities for Indian startups in European markets, representatives of four European countries said at Huddle Global 2026, the Kerala government's flagship startup festival here on Friday.

Representatives of Italy, Finland, Switzerland and Wales pitched partnerships with Indian companies in technology, research and medical technology at the beachside event, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission.

Walter Ferrera, Consul General of Italy, said Indian startups could benefit significantly once the India-EU FTA was signed.

He expected the agreement to be concluded in the coming days.

Describing Italy as an industrial powerhouse, he invited Indian technology companies to explore partnerships with Italian businesses.

Such collaborations could also help them access the wider European market.

Petra Theman, Consul General of Finland, said her country was keen to work with Indian enterprises, particularly in technology and innovation. Citing Nokia as an example of a Finnish company that grew into a global player, she said Finland's reputation for quality of life was closely linked to its technological progress.

She said innovation partnerships, rather than visa reforms, should drive closer India-Finland ties.

Dr Angela Honegger, Consul General of Switzerland, pointed out that her country, though not a member of the European Union, already has a separate free trade agreement with India.

She highlighted strong academic and research links between the two countries and cited Swissnex, Switzerland's platform for international cooperation in science, education and innovation.

Research to tackle hospital superbugs was one potential area of collaboration.

Eoghan O'Regan, representing the Welsh government in India, said medical technology was one of Wales' strong sectors and offered scope for partnerships with Indian startups.

He said the Welsh government was ready to facilitate collaborations between Indian startups and Welsh companies, which could also help businesses seeking access to the UK market.

The session was moderated by Venu Rajamani, former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands.