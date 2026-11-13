Cumulocity And Siemens Energy Sign Mou To Advance Industrial Aiot Solutions Across MEA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The collaboration combines Cumulocity's scalable industrial AIoT platform with Siemens Energy's engineering and operational technology expertise to help customers move from connected assets to increasingly intelligent, autonomous operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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ABU DHABI, UAE: Cumulocity, a leading industrial AIoT platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy to develop integrated digital solutions for customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Nasri Nassereddine, General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Cumulocity, and Denis Voloder, Vice President, Electrification, Automation, Digitalization, Middle East, at Siemens Energy, signed the MoU at ADIPEC 2026. Under the agreement, the companies will combine Cumulocity's enterprise-grade AIoT platform with Siemens Energy's industrial and engineering expertise, OT integration capabilities and digital applications. Together, they aim to help customers connect operational data with industrial context and turn it into insights that support better operational decisions.

The collaboration will create opportunities for industrial organisations to strengthen asset connectivity, establish secure, contextualised data foundations, translate operational data into actionable insights, and improve decision-making and operational performance. It will also explore interoperability between Cumulocity's AIoT platform and Siemens Energy's industrial systems, equipment, sensors, and digital applications, as well as relevant third-party environments.

Key areas of focus include asset performance and reliability, distributed asset monitoring, energy and emissions management, digital twins and industrial cybersecurity.

“Industrial AI is moving us beyond connected assets and dashboards toward increasingly autonomous operations. By combining Cumulocity's scalable Industrial AIoT platform and AI-ready operational data foundation with Siemens Energy's deep industrial, engineering and OT expertise, we can help customers move from data to intelligence, and from intelligence to trusted action. Our ambition is to deliver measurable operational value today while creating the foundation for the autonomous industrial operations of tomorrow.”

“By bringing together Cumulocity's IoT capabilities with Siemens Energy's deep energy-domain expertise and global installed base, we have an opportunity to turn industrial data into measurable customer value. This collaboration is about accelerating digitalization at scale and helping our customers operate their assets more intelligently, reliably, and efficiently.”

Initially, the partnership will focus on customer opportunities involving national oil companies, oil and gas operators, petrochemical and process industries, utilities serving industrial sites, terminals and distributed industrial assets.