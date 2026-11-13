Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Jansen And Sharma Honoured As ICC Players Of The Month For October


Date: 2026-11-13 06:15:36

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jansen and Sharma Honoured as ICC Players of the Month for October

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma have been named the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for October following outstanding performances in international cricket. Jansen's decisive contributions with bat and ball against Australia helped him reach the top of two ICC Men's Test Player Rankings categories, while Sharma delivered a series of impactful performances in India's white-ball sweep of Zimbabwe to secure her second women's award, having previously won in December 2023, according to ICC Media release.

Jansen accumulated 198 runs and claimed 13 wickets with his left-arm pace bowling during the period. His standout performance came in the second of the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against Australia, where he scored a crucial 85 and returned match figures of five for 33 and one for 34 in Gqeberha. Those efforts propelled the 26-year-old to the top of both the ICC Test Bowling and All-rounder Rankings.

Sharma earned the women's award after making significant contributions with both bat and ball in India's home tour against Zimbabwe. In the ICC Women's Championship ODI series, she scored 106 not out in her only batting opportunity and claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 as India completed a 3-0 sweep.

MENAFN13112026007385015968ID1111957146


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search