Modi Visit to Philippines Offers Chance to Reset Strained US Relations

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits presents a vital opportunity to repair strained ties with US President Donald Trump through "concrete action" rather than rhetoric. Speaking to ANI ahead of the November 16–18 meetings in Manila, Soni noted that the gathering comes at a critical juncture as rapid global developments unfold without a common venue for top leaders to meet. He suggested that recent political shifts, including the US midterm elections and domestic economic pressures, could prompt a shift in Washington's approach.

"Our relationship in the last few months has been very, very tense. There have been developments which could have been avoided," Soni said, referring to Indo-US ties. "Trump has now become chastened; he's become a little wiser, because earlier he was acting as if the whole world would listen to him and he could get away with whatever. It's not happening-not abroad, not even at his home."

The Philippines will host at least 19 world and global institution leaders in the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this week. Pointing to rising living costs and public fatigue over foreign interventions in the United States, Soni urged both leaders to move beyond optics during a potential face-to-face meeting on the summit sidelines. "Both the leaders always at the top of their voice said that 'my friend this and my friend that,' but that friendship is only on talking terms, not on ground," he remarked. "Here is an opportunity when something concrete is done; the display of friendship is portrayed in terms of concrete action... so that we can bring the relationship back to what it was till sometime back."

Soni also weighed in on the prospect of a Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, noting that the grouping, comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia, had been sidelined in recent years. However, escalating tensions in West Asia and Beijing's backing of countries like Iran may compel Washington to reactivate the bloc. "In order to divert their attention, therefore, they would like to put Quad also on the front stage so that China gets the message and they become a little bit more considerate and responsive," Soni explained.

Highlighting India's growing defence and strategic partnership with the host nation, the Philippines, underscored by the BrahMos missile deal, Soni emphasised that maritime security in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean Region will dominate discussions. With China eyeing unmonitored islands and building artificial features in the South China Sea, the summit gives Manila a platform to rally support from the US, Japan, Australia, and India. Amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, he said that the regional powers are eager to prevent similar instability in Asian waters. "The idea will be to see how sea lanes can be kept free without any interference by any country or over-dominance by any other country, and defence and security issues are taken care of," Soni said, adding that India will use both the India-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit to champion regional security concerns.

As part of the visit, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Bongbong Marcos for the visiting dignitaries a day prior to the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday highlighted that the PM will also engage with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. "The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process. In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders," the MEA Secretary (East), Rudrendra Tandon, stated.

Furthermore, after the India-ASEAN Summit, the MEA Secretary stated that PM Modi will participate in the 21st East Asia Summit process. Notably, according to Anadolu Agency, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to participate in the 29th China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also expected to attend the ASEAN gathering, according to an earlier October 15 report by The Manila Times. The high-level meetings will begin on November 15 with an opening ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Centre (PICC), followed by Plenary and Retreat Sessions where ASEAN leaders will review the accomplishments of the Philippines' chairship. During these sessions, the leaders will explore strategies to boost the bloc's collective ability to tackle pressing regional and global issues, such as the crisis in Myanmar, while also holding dialogues with youth representatives, the business sector, and ASEAN Parliamentarians, the Philippine News Agency reported. (ANI)