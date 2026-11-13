Deepti Sharma Named ICC Women's Player Of The Month For October

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India's experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2026 following her impressive performances across formats during the home series against Zimbabwe.

Deepti beat Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary and Australia's Annabel Sutherland to claim the monthly honour, adding another individual recognition to her achievements in international cricket.

The 29-year-old played a key role in India's dominant performances against Zimbabwe, contributing with both bat and ball as the hosts remained unbeaten across all six international matches in the T20I and ODI series.

Deepti began the tour with a quickfire 49 in the first T20I in Raipur, helping India recover after being reduced to 19/4 and setting up a victory. She also picked up two wickets during the T20I series as India completed a clean sweep.

The all-rounder carried her form into the ODI series, claiming two wickets in the opening match before producing a standout performance in the second ODI. She scored her second ODI century and added three wickets to her tally, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Across the two formats, Deepti accumulated 155 runs and claimed seven wickets, playing a significant role in India's unbeaten campaign against Zimbabwe.

Reacting to the award, Deepti expressed happiness over the recognition and credited her teammates and support staff for their contribution to the team's success.

"I'm pleased to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award. The series against Zimbabwe was a great one for us, and I'm proud of the way the team performed, especially the youngsters," Deepti said.

"Scoring a century was a particularly special moment for me, made even more meaningful as it contributed to a winning cause," she added.

Deepti also thanked the voting panel and fans for recognising her performances and dedicated the award to her supporters across the world.

"I would like to thank the voting panel and fans for this recognition, as well as my teammates and coaches for their continued support. I would like to dedicate this award to my fans across the world," she said.

The award comes a year after Deepti played a crucial role in India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in October 2025, making the month particularly memorable in her international career.