U-19 Asia Cup: India Eye Record Ninth Title With Revenge Against Arch-Rival Pakistan (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) Al Amerat, Nov 13 (IANS) India will be aiming to avenge their crushing 151-run defeat to Pakistan in the 2025 final when the arch-rivals meet in the Under-19 Asia Cup title clash on Saturday at the Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, with the defending champions standing between the boys in blue and a record-extending ninth trophy.

Pakistan, who won their second title with last year's win, will be eyeing to defend their title, while India will be hoping to capture the trophy once again and reaffirm their supremacy in the tournament.

India's campaign has largely been led by two stars -- Aaryavir Sehwag and Ishan Sood, but the team will need more support from the other batsmen and bowlers if they want to beat a strong Pakistan team.

Aaryavir has scored 303 runs in four matches for a massive average of 101 so far and was the top scorer in the competition. Aaryavir has scored 303 runs for two fifties and a ton in four matches.

Sood has been the bowler spearheading the attack with pace and accuracy, taking 11 wickets in four games with the ball. India will require more backup for him and, more so, from the spin department if they are to prevent Pakistan's batting line-up.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani and wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, along with middle-order batters Arjun Rajput and VK Vinneeth, will be key cogs in the wheels. Their impact has been more sporadic than regular during the course of the tournament.

Rajput's brisk century against Pakistan in the group stage proved too late for India in that contest. But Raichandani's 93 steered India to an easy victory over Afghanistan in the semifinal, and Vinneeth's half-century was no less useful.

The Indians will be banking on all three making telling contributions in the decider.

In the bowling, Rajput and Manal Chauhan will support Sood more, who has not really had any help. The two bowlers – both spinners – have picked up five wickets each, though three of those were in a game.

Similarly, Pakistan have had their main contributors. Usman Khan has 238 runs to his name, while pacer Rizwanullah has 11 wickets and has topped Pakistan's list. Hamza Zahoor, who scored a century against India in their group-stage match, will also be a major threat.

Pakistan also have Mohammad Sayyam with eight wickets and Ali Raza with six to their attack, which has strength in numbers. Having clashed earlier in the group stages, Saturday's final will see India seek revenge and reclaim the crown while Pakistan will aim to defend it.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10:30 AM IST.

Where: Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Where to watch: The U19 Asia Cup final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India U19: Lakshya Raichandani [captain], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [vice-captain], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [wicketkeeper], Rajat Baghel [wicketkeeper], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

Pakistan U19: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Huzaifa Ahsan, Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Jahangir Bilal, Ahmed Hussain, Niqab Shafiq, Hamza Zahoor, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Abdul Qadir.