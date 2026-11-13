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Home Automation Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034


Date: 2026-11-13 06:12:03

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Home Automation Market Size & Share Analysis

The global home automation market size was valued at USD 76.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 87.63 billion in 2026 to USD 262.52 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the home automation market with a share of 41.2% in 2025.

Home automation refers to the use of connected technologies and smart devices to automate, monitor, and remotely control residential systems and appliances. Home automation products and systems are commonly tracked under HSN Code 8537 (boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for electric control or distribution) and SIC Code 3679 (Electronic Components, Not Elsewhere Classified).

The home automation market demand is driven by the adoption of smart home technologies, the demand for energy efficiency, and the focus on residential security and convenience. Consumers are increasingly using smart lighting, smart thermostats, home security systems, and smart appliances, contributing to the home automation market growth.

Home Automation Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 76.40 Billion2026 Market Size USD 87.63 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 262.52 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 14.70%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 41.2% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 15.2%Segment Insights By Offering Type Leading Segment Poducts Market Share in 2025 74.6% By Network Technology Fastest-growing Segment Hybrid CAGR 15.7% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Security & Surveillance Market Share in 2025 23.8% By Installation Fastest-growing Segment Retrofit CAGR 15.4% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment Residential Market Share in 2025 79.2%

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Straits Research

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