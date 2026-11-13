Chronic Pain Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Chronic Pain Market Size & Share Analysis The global chronic pain market size was valued at USD 52.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 54.65 billion in 2026 to USD 75.37 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the chronic pain market with a share of 42.10% in 2025. The chronic pain market includes pharmaceutical drugs used to manage persistent pain associated with arthritis, neuropathy, musculoskeletal disorders, and other chronic conditions. Major drug classes include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and non-opioid analgesics. These medications are classified under ATC Codes N02A (opioids), N02B (other analgesics and antipyretics), M01A (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory and antirheumatic products), N03A (antiepileptics), and N06A (antidepressants). The chronic pain market demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of neuropathic pain, arthritis, and chronic back pain. The adoption of non-opioid analgesics and targeted pharmacological therapies supports chronic pain market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are developing extended-release formulations and novel pain medications to improve treatment effectiveness. Chronic Pain Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 52.50 Billion2026 Market Size USD 54.65 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 75.37 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 4.10%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 42.10% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 5.80%Segment Insights By Drug Class Leading Segment NSAIDs Market Share in 2025 24.50% By Indication Fastest-growing Segment Chronic Migraine CAGR 6.50% (2026-2034) By Route Of Administration Leading Segment Oral Market Share in 2025 58.50% By Prescription Status Fastest-growing Segment Prescription Drugs CAGR 4.40% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Share in 2025 48.20% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Development of Selective Sodium Channel Inhibitors The chronic pain market analysis highlights growing pharmaceutical interest in selective sodium channel inhibitors for neuropathic pain treatment. These drugs target pain-signaling pathways without directly activating opioid receptors. Pharmaceutical companies are advancing NaV1.8 inhibitors to address limitations associated with conventional analgesics. For example, Latigo Biotherapeutics is developing LTG-001 and LTG-305, two selective NaV1.8 inhibitors, to support non-opioid pain treatment. 02 Shift Toward LPA1 Receptor Antagonists for Chronic Pain Treatment Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonists are being developed for chronic musculoskeletal pain. These drugs target pain-related signaling pathways and offer an alternative to conventional analgesics. Pharmaceutical companies are evaluating their effectiveness in osteoarthritis and chronic lower back pain. For example, Contineum Therapeutics reported positive Phase 1b safety and tolerability results for its LPA1 antagonist PIPE-791. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the chronic pain market share due to shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), manufacturing delays, and rising drug production costs. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery as established pharmaceutical companies maintain stable supplies through diversified manufacturing networks. Smaller manufacturers remain more exposed to raw material shortages and higher production costs. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10%. Supply chain constraints could temporarily reduce growth to approximately 2.60% under an illustrative 1.5-percentage-point impact scenario. Improved API availability and manufacturing stability could support recovery toward 4.10%. 01 The chronic pain market forecasts increasing investment in non-opioid drug development and specialized pain therapies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Chronic Pain Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Artelo Biosciences, Inc. USD 11 Million In March 2026, Artelo Biosciences closed a private placement to support corporate funding requirements, alongside its development of neuropathic pain treatments. Ambros Therapeutics, Inc. USD 125 Million In December 2025, Ambros Therapeutics secured Series A funding to advance Phase 3 clinical development of neridronate for complex regional pain syndrome. Latigo Biotherapeutics, Inc. USD 150 Million In March 2025, Latigo Biotherapeutics secured Series B financing to advance its selective NaV1.8 inhibitor programs for non-opioid pain treatment.

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics 01

Clinical Preference for Non-Opioid Analgesics and Increasing Burden of Diabetic Neuropathy Drives Market

Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing non-opioid medications to reduce dependence on opioid-based chronic pain treatment. Concerns regarding addiction and overdose risks are encouraging the use of safer pharmacological alternatives. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approximately one in five U.S. adults with chronic pain receives opioid prescriptions. This treatment gap is strengthening demand for non-opioid analgesics and encouraging pharmaceutical investment in alternative pain medications.

Nerve damage associated with diabetes often causes persistent pain that requires specialized pharmacological treatment. Anticonvulsants such as pregabalin and gabapentin are widely prescribed to manage neuropathic symptoms. The limited effectiveness of conventional analgesics in treating nerve pain is encouraging greater use of targeted medications, supporting chronic pain market growth.

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Long-Term Drug Safety Concerns and Complex Clinical Trial Requirements Restrain Market Expansion

Long-term use of chronic pain medications presents significant safety concerns that restrict treatment choices. Opioids carry risks of dependence and overdose, while NSAIDs can increase gastrointestinal and cardiovascular complications. Anticonvulsants may also cause sedation, limiting treatment tolerance in certain patients. These adverse effects require regular clinical monitoring and dosage adjustments.

Chronic pain drug development faces difficulties due to variable patient responses and high placebo effects in clinical trials. Pain intensity is largely assessed through patient-reported outcomes, making treatment effectiveness difficult to establish consistently. Differences in underlying pain mechanisms further complicate participant selection and clinical evaluation.

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AI-Based Pain Biomarker Identification and Targeted Drug Delivery Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized chronic pain medications. AI-based technologies can identify biological markers associated with pain mechanisms and individual drug responses. These insights help drug developers select suitable patients for clinical trials and improve treatment targeting. Pharmaceutical companies can use predictive models to develop more effective analgesics, reduce clinical trial failures, and expand their portfolios of targeted chronic pain therapies.

The development of targeted drug delivery systems presents significant opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to address limitations in conventional chronic pain treatments. Sustained-release formulations can provide prolonged pain relief while reducing frequent medication requirements. Biodegradable drug carriers also offer potential for localized treatment with fewer systemic side effects.

Chronic Pain Market Segmentation Analysis By Drug Class

NSAIDs dominated the drug class segment with a share of 24.50% in 2025, owing to widespread use in managing inflammatory musculoskeletal pain. Their affordability and established effectiveness in treating osteoarthritis support consistent demand across healthcare settings.

CGRP targeted therapies are projected to reach at a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for migraine-specific preventive medications and longer dosing intervals.

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By Indication

In 2025, musculoskeletal pain had a share of 32.50%, supported by substantial treatment needs for osteoarthritis and chronic lower back pain. The recurrent nature of these conditions sustains demand for analgesics and anti-inflammatory medications.

Chronic migraine will expand to 6.50% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for preventive migraine treatments and the availability of CGRP inhibitors for wider treatment adoption.

By Route of Administration

Oral dominated the route of administration segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 58.50%. This dominance is attributed to convenient self-administration and broad availability of oral analgesics.

Injectable is estimated to register a growth rate of 5.60% during the forecast period, supported by rising utilization of injectable migraine prevention therapies.

By Prescription Status

Prescription drugs are projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for specialized neuropathic pain medications and the need for physician-supervised dosing and long-term treatment management.

Over the counter drugs are anticipated to record a growth rate of 3.20% during the forecast period, propelled by consumer preference for affordable nonprescription analgesics.

By Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies and drug stores segment accounted for a dominant share of 48.20% in 2025. This dominance is led by established prescription dispensing networks and immediate medication availability.

Online pharmacies are likely to witness a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for convenient medication refills and doorstep delivery. Digital prescription processing and subscription-based ordering encourage repeat purchases among long-term patients.

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Chronic Pain Market Regional Outlook North America Chronic Pain Market

North America's chronic pain market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.10% in 2025.

U.S. Chronic Pain Market

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends non-opioid therapies as preferred treatment options for many chronic pain conditions. The guidelines support the use of NSAIDs and selected antidepressants for appropriate patients. The country's established specialist pain management services also facilitate access to prescription treatments for neuropathic pain and chronic migraine. These treatment practices support sustained demand for condition-specific analgesics and non-opioid medications.

Canada Chronic Pain Market

Health Canada's Canadian Pain Task Force established recommendations to improve chronic pain prevention and treatment across the country. Its action plan identifies the need for better access to appropriate pain management services. Provincial drug benefit programs determine reimbursement eligibility for prescription pain medications. These arrangements influence treatment affordability and access to specialized analgesics, supporting continued demand for pharmaceutical pain management among eligible patients.

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Asia Pacific Chronic Pain Market

The Asia Pacific chronic pain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

China Chronic Pain Market

A comprehensive pain management pilot program introduced by China's National Health Commission supports standardized treatment practices in designated hospitals. The program emphasizes systematic pain assessment and appropriate therapeutic interventions. Dedicated pain management departments strengthen access to specialist care for patients with persistent pain conditions. This healthcare initiative supports the use of prescription analgesics and creates opportunities for pharmaceutical companies supplying chronic pain medications.

India Chronic Pain Market

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare implements the National Programme for Palliative Care to improve access to pain relief services. The program supports basic palliative care at district hospitals and strengthens healthcare worker training. Its framework also addresses access to essential opioid medicines for medical use. These measures support supervised analgesic treatment for severe persistent pain, particularly among patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Japan Chronic Pain Market

Specialized pharmaceutical treatment for neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain supports Japan's chronic pain market. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) maintains prescribing information for duloxetine in diabetic neuropathic pain and chronic lower back pain. Pregabalin is also available in multiple oral formulations for neuropathic pain management. These established treatment options support demand for condition-specific medications and provide physicians with alternatives to conventional analgesics.

Europe Chronic Pain Market

Europe's chronic pain market will expand to 3.40% CAGR during the forecast period.

U.K. Chronic Pain Market

The availability of structured pain management services across NHS hospitals supports the UK's chronic pain market. General practitioners play a central role in prescribing medications for persistent musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain. NHS prescription services also support continued access to medications for patients requiring long-term pain management.

Germany Chronic Pain Market

Germany's statutory health insurance system supports patient access to prescription medications for chronic pain management. The country's established network of specialist pain clinics facilitates treatment for neuropathic and musculoskeletal pain conditions. Reimbursement of eligible prescription analgesics reduces treatment costs for insured patients. The availability of multidisciplinary pain management services also supports appropriate medication selection and sustained demand for long-term pharmacological treatments.

Latin America Chronic Pain Market

The Latin America chronic pain market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. Brazil's Unified Health System (SUS) follows a national chronic pain treatment protocol covering medication selection and patient monitoring. The country's Specialized Pharmaceutical Assistance Program facilitates access to eligible chronic pain medications, including gabapentin and controlled-release morphine, through public healthcare services. Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) recommends pregabalin and gabapentin for specific neuropathic pain conditions, supporting demand for specialized medications and long-term pharmacological treatment.

Middle East & Africa Chronic Pain Market

The Middle East & Africa chronic pain market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's prescribing standards require specialist oversight for certain high-risk controlled analgesics, supporting monitored treatment for chronic pain patients. South Africa's treatment guidelines recommend amitriptyline and carbamazepine for specific neuropathic pain conditions. These practices support demand for appropriate prescription pain medications across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The chronic pain market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, comprising multinational pharmaceutical companies, generic drug manufacturers, and specialized pain treatment developers. Key players such as AbbVie, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viatris, and Grünenthal collectively account for an estimated 20–25% of the global chronic pain market share.

Established companies compete through extensive analgesic portfolios, established distribution networks, clinical development capabilities, and access to prescription drug markets. Emerging players in the chronic pain market ecosystem focus on selective sodium channel inhibitors, targeted non-opioid therapies, and advanced drug delivery formulations.

NSAIDs Opioid Analgesics Anticonvulsants and Gabapentinoids Antidepressants Acetaminophen and Paracetamol Local Anesthetics CGRP Targeted Therapies Muscle Relaxants Other Chronic Pain Drugs

Musculoskeletal Pain Neuropathic Pain Chronic Migraine Cancer Related Pain Chronic Postsurgical Pain Visceral Pain Fibromyalgia Others

Oral Injectable Topical Transdermal Sublingual and Buccal Other Routes

Prescription Drugs Over the Counter Drugs

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Other Institutional Channels

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Chronic Pain Market AbbVie Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Amgen Inc. Eli Lilly and Company H. Lundbeck A/S Grünenthal GmbH Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Scilex Holding Company Haleon plc Kenvue Inc Industry Developments October 2026 Viatris entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacira BioSciences for approximately USD 1.65 billion, strengthening its non-opioid pain treatment portfolio. June 2026 Eli Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics to advance the development of MNK inhibitors for non-opioid chronic pain treatment. June 2026 AbbVie received European Commission approval for AQUIPTA (atogepant) for acute migraine treatmentReport ScopeSegmentation By Drug Class 9By Indication 8By Route of Administration 6By Prescription Status 2By Distribution Channel 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5AbbVie Inc. · Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. · Amgen Inc. · Eli Lilly and Company · H. Lundbeck A/SRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The chronic pain market size is valued at USD 54.65 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 75.37 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.10% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, H. Lundbeck A/S, Grünenthal GmbH, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Scilex Holding Company, Haleon plc, and Kenvue Inc leading brands in this market are AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, H. Lundbeck A/S, Grünenthal GmbH, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Scilex Holding Company, Haleon plc, and Kenvue Inc. The chronic pain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.