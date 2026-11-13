Asian Currency Markets Watch Dollar And Interest Rate Expectations As Regional Risks Persist

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Currency markets across Asia remained sensitive to movements in the US dollar and changing expectations for global interest rates, with investors assessing the impact of inflation and central bank policy. The combination of higher energy costs, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting monetary expectations has kept regional foreign exchange markets in focus.

Recent trading sessions have shown that Asian currencies remain exposed to changes in US bond yields and the direction of the dollar. The Indian rupee, for example, fell 0.4% on Thursday to 94.0425 per US dollar after reversing an earlier advance to 93.62. The currency's movement reflected the influence of oil prices, equity market sentiment and demand for dollars.

Dollar Strength Influences Regional Currencies

The US dollar plays a central role in international trade and financial markets. Many Asian economies depend on dollar-denominated imports, while companies and governments also use the currency for international borrowing and settlement.

When expectations for US interest rates rise, dollar-denominated assets can become more attractive to global investors. This may increase demand for the dollar and create pressure on emerging market currencies.

The impact is not uniform across the region. Countries with different trade structures, foreign currency reserves and monetary policy frameworks can experience varying levels of exchange rate volatility.

Oil Prices Add Pressure to Importing Economies

Energy prices are another important factor for several Asian currencies. Countries that rely heavily on imported crude and petroleum products can face higher import bills when oil prices rise.

Brent crude traded near $95.70 per barrel on Friday, amid concerns about attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices can increase demand for foreign currency among energy importers, potentially placing additional pressure on local exchange rates.

The relationship between oil prices and currencies can also affect domestic inflation. Higher import costs may feed into transportation, manufacturing and electricity expenses, influencing monetary policy expectations.

Indian Rupee Reflects Multiple Market Pressures

The rupee's latest movement illustrates the interaction between foreign capital flows and external economic conditions. Increased foreign investor purchases of Indian equities have provided support, but the currency has also faced pressure from higher oil prices and demand for dollars.

Traders have been monitoring the balance between foreign investment inflows, domestic corporate demand for dollars and central bank activity. These factors can influence the rupee's short-term direction independently of broader dollar movements.

Monetary Policy Remains a Key Variable

Central banks across Asia face different economic conditions, but inflation and currency stability remain important considerations. Policymakers must balance the need to control domestic prices against the potential impact of higher borrowing costs on economic growth.

A sustained rise in US yields could complicate this task by increasing pressure on regional currencies. Investors will therefore continue to monitor US economic data, Federal Reserve communication and domestic inflation releases when assessing Asian foreign exchange markets.