Ousted Nvidia CEO Summoned To Senate Over Reports Of Relationship With Alleged Chinese Spy

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, November 13 (RIA Novosti) - US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott sent an official letter to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang demanding that he appear at a public hearing on December 3 regarding media reports of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for the Chinese government, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

"I am writing to request that you voluntarily appear before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Dec 3, 2026 for a public hearing regarding recent public reports that raise significant national security concerns," the senator wrote in the letter sent to Huang on Thursday evening.

The footnotes of the document referred to recent reports of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal saying that Chinese business executive Alice Huang had a close relationship with Nvidia CEO and was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.

The senator warned that the Committee is ready to use all its powers and authority, including subpoenas, if Huang does not appear at the hearing.

The New York Times also reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that US President Donald Trump called Huang on Tuesday before his resignation and urged him to fight for his job.

On Thursday, Nvidia announced Huang's resignation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dismissed China's role in the alleged espionage involving Nvidia as "groundless".

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI