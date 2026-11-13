PhD, English Literature, University of Glasgow

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The Rev. Tom Emanuel is a theologian and Tolkien scholar with a PhD from the University of Glasgow. His most recent project explored the reception of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings among twenty-first century audiences, funded by an Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) doctoral partnership with the Scottish Graduate School of Arts and Humanities (SGSAH). His work has appeared in the pages of Journal of Tolkien Research, Literature and Theology, Mallorn, Mythlore, and Tolkien Studies, among other venues. He also serves on the editorial board of Mallorn and is the editor of the essay collection Tolkien and Religion in the Twenty-First Century (Luna Press Publishing, forthcoming).

–present PhD Candidate, Glasgow University

Experience