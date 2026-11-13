My research focuses on methods for improving the design, management and monitoring of marine protected areas. This typically involves deploying underwater camera and satellite tracking technologies to assess the distribution and drivers of marine species to inform their conservation. My research currently spans the UK, Middle East and West Africa.

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