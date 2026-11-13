Emma Laurie
- Emerita Fellow, University of Southampton
Emma Laurie is Emerita Fellow of Southampton Law School, specialising in private and social rented housing. Her most recent research focuses on the Renters' Rights Act 2025 - particularly how it can protect renters from rent increases. She is a member of the Law School's People, Property, Community network.
Emma joined the University of Southampton in 2002. She held various roles within Southampton Law School and received a promotion to Associate Professor. She was awarded Emerita Fellow status in July 2026.Experience
- –present Associate Professor in Law, University of Southampton
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