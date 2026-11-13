Emerita Fellow, University of Southampton

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Emma Laurie is Emerita Fellow of Southampton Law School, specialising in private and social rented housing. Her most recent research focuses on the Renters' Rights Act 2025 - particularly how it can protect renters from rent increases. She is a member of the Law School's People, Property, Community network.

Emma joined the University of Southampton in 2002. She held various roles within Southampton Law School and received a promotion to Associate Professor. She was awarded Emerita Fellow status in July 2026.

–present Associate Professor in Law, University of Southampton

Experience