IRGC Vows 'Horrifying' Response To Any Attacks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Ahmad Vahidi (pictured) warned on Friday that any "hostile" actions against Iran would be met with a "horrifying and painful" response.

"The enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered; otherwise, greater lessons lie ahead," Vahidi said, adding that Tehran's revenge for the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will be "achieved."

The IRGC chief's warnings follow a report from the IRGC Navy, claiming that a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz while passing through an "unauthorized and dangerous" route, causing a "massive" explosion.