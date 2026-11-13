Ukrainian Battlefield Successes Shape Allies' Stance And Influence Negotiations Air Assault Forces Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a meeting with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Apostol, Ukrainian counteroffensive operations disprove Russian claims that further resistance is impossible and strengthen Ukraine's arguments in its dealings with international partners.

"For example, during the Dobropillia operation, Ukrainian troops managed to halt the offensive operations of significant Russian marine infantry forces. The results of the operation influenced how representatives of the U.S. military leadership perceived the situation," the commander said.

Apostol stressed that the active operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate to international partners that Ukraine is capable of continuing its fight. Battlefield successes provide additional arguments for continuing military assistance, while a lack of positive developments could increase external pressure on Ukraine to enter negotiations.

The Air Assault Forces commander believes that Ukrainian troops should plan offensive operations based on their actual ability to achieve results, rather than solely on the difficulty of the situation in particular frontline sectors. Where the enemy concentrates significant forces, the primary task may be to stabilize the defense.

"Offensive operations should be conducted where there is an opportunity and a chance of success," the commander noted.

He pointed out that launching an offensive against a well-prepared and numerically superior enemy grouping may fail to deliver the required results.

Russian offensive loses momentum as advance on frontline slows significantly – Ukraine's

In Apostol's view, it is important to distinguish between the objectives of offensive operations and those of frontline stabilization. In the first case, the aim is to achieve a specific military result; in the second, it is to contain the enemy and deplete its offensive capabilities.

"The effectiveness of operations is determined not only by territorial gains but also by their impact on the overall situation along the frontline," the commander said.

As Ukrinform reported, this year, Ukrainian Air Assault Forces operations have resulted in the liberation of more than 800 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Photo: Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine