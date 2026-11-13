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Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Four Injured, Including Children


Date: 2026-11-13 06:05:21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russians struck a five-story residential building in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia. At least four people have been injured, including two children,” Semikin said.

He noted that apartments on three floors were damaged in the attack. Fires broke out in apartments on the second and third floors, and cars in the courtyard also caught fire.

Read also: Russian attack on Odesa kills two, injures seven

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