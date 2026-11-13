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CCPO Draws Red Line On Private Jirgas In Peshawar


Date: 2026-11-13 06:05:09

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Peshawar police have decided to ban private jirgas across the city following a firing incident at a jirga held at a private hotel.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed said private jirgas would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned that action would be taken against those organising jirgas at hotels and wedding halls, and the premises concerned would also be sealed.

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The CCPO said the decision was taken after two people were killed in a firing incident during a private jirga at a hotel a few days ago.

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Tribal News Network

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