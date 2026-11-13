Army To Release Documentary On Battle Of Samu

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), through its Military Media Directorate, will release a documentary titled "Jordan's Eagles: The Battle of Samu" on Friday, documenting a significant chapter in the history of the Royal Jordanian Air Force through firsthand accounts and testimonies from the battlefield.

The 40-minute documentary recounts the events of the Battle of Samu, which witnessed the first aerial engagement between the Royal Jordanian Air Force and Israeli occupation forces. It documents the course of the battle, the events and circumstances surrounding it, and the heroism and sacrifices made by Jordanian pilots in carrying out their national duty.

Drawing on firsthand testimonies and true accounts, the film revisits the details of this historic period and highlights the role played by Jordanian air force pilots, as well as their courage and determination in defending the homeland.

The documentary will be broadcast on Jordan Television on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

//Petra// MF