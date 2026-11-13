Richard Hammond Praises Jordan's Car Culture, Invites Enthusiasts To Explore Its Driving Experiences

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- Dua'a Al-Tweisi - International automotive presenter Richard Hammond has highlighted Jordan's unique appeal as a destination for car enthusiasts, speed lovers and adventure seekers, praising Jordanians' passion for cars.

In an interview with government digital spokesperson Farah during his visit to the Dead Sea Race Track, where he took part in a driving experience, Hammond said he always feels happy whenever he visits Jordan, describing the Kingdom as his second home and expressing his affection for its people and atmosphere.

Hammond said he reached an estimated speed of around 195 kilometres per hour during his drive on the track, although he admitted he had not checked the speedometer while driving.

Commenting on the distinctive driving experience at the Dead Sea, which lies approximately 400 metres below sea level, Hammond explained that the higher oxygen levels in the air provide favourable conditions for both humans and cars, as oxygen is essential to the fuel combustion process. He described the location as something of a "spa for cars." He added that what sets Jordan's car culture apart is that it goes beyond owning vehicles and showing them off, extending instead to genuinely enjoying driving them.

Hammond said this shared passion makes him feel at home in Jordan, surrounded by people who share his genuine enthusiasm for cars.

He invited car enthusiasts from around the world to visit Jordan and experience what the Kingdom has to offer, stressing that sharing the same interests makes the experience particularly unique and enjoyable.

The interview is part of efforts to promote sports tourism in Jordan, strengthen the Kingdom's presence on the global sports tourism map and diversify the tourism experiences available to visitors.

//Petra// MF