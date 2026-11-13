Flysound Announces Black Friday Deals On In-Ear And Open-Ear OTC AI Hearing Aids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The RIC H6 PureHear drops to $399, and the open-ear B02 Comfort drops to $279, from Nov. 16 through Dec. 1, 2026.

Sheridan,USA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone you love, Black Friday is a good time to explore your hearing aid options. Flysound, an emerging hearing technology company on a mission to make AI hearing aids affordable, is offering deals on H6 PureHear and B02 Comfort from November 16 through December 1, 2026.









Flysound is known for developing affordable OTC AI hearing aids that combine advanced sound processing with comfortable designs and easy-to-use controls. An earlier open-ear model from the company raised more than US$3 million in a crowdfunding campaign in Japan, which Flysound claims as a record for the hearing aid category.

Both models are available without a prescription, making the sale a good opportunity to try hearing aids for the first time or upgrade the pair you already use.

Huge Savings on Advanced Hearing Technology

H6 PureHear - Receiver-in-Canal Design with AI Noise Reduction for Conversations in Noisy Places

Price: $399 (Was $499)

Save $100









B02 Comfort - Open-Ear Hearing Support

Price: $279 (Was $299)

Save $20







What Makes Flysound OTC AI Hearing Aids Stand Out?

Both models offer Flysound's proprietary VocPureTM on-device acoustic AI at an affordable price. The technology helps reduce background noise. H6 PureHear pairs it with dual microphones and speech-focused processing,making it easier to follow conversations at a busy restaurant or around the holiday dinner table.

Lightweight, discreet fit. Each H6 hearing aid weighs about 4.19 grams. A fine wire connects the compact body behind the ear to a receiver in the ear canal.

Sound you can tailor. H6 offers up to 60 dB of gain, 32 adjustable processing channels and four selectable listening programs. You can fine-tune the sound in the app.

Bluetooth calls and streaming. Take calls or listen to music and podcasts through the same pair.

Rechargeable power. Get about 14 hours of hearing-aid use per charge and about 70 hours in total with the charging case.

Convenient device care. The hearing aids are rated IP68, and the case combines charging, storage and electronic drying.

If you prefer an open fit, B02 Comfort clips onto the outer ear and leaves the ear canal open. It has the familiar look of a wireless earbud and weighs about 5.6 grams per device.

B02 Comfort offers up to 50 dB of gain, with feedback control to help reduce whistling. Physical buttons on the charging case let you adjust the volume and switch listening modes.

Both models are ready to use out of the box. For a personalized fit, users can download the Flysound app, complete a quick in-app hearing check and get initial settings in minutes. Professional support is available if they need help fine-tuning those settings.

Flysound provides setup guides and dedicated customer support. Customers also benefit from a 50-day trial and a one-year warranty.

Flysound's hearing aids are designed to meet applicable FDA requirements for OTC hearing aids. They are FCC certified and manufactured under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system.

Don't Miss Out on Flysound's Black Friday Deals!

The deals end December 1, 2026. Shop flysounds.com to save $100 on H6 PureHear or $20 on B02 Comfort during Flysound's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event.

Both models are also available through Flysound's Amazon store.

About Flysound

Flysound is a hearing technology company with a mission to “Make AI Hearing Aids Affordable.” Its proprietary VocPureTM on-device acoustic AI is at the core of its work, including developing new open-ear designs. The company's in-house capabilities span acoustic algorithms, hardware, software, product design, app-based fitting and professional support. Flysound brings advanced hearing technology to consumer products at scale, helping people with hearing loss worldwide hear more clearly, wear their devices more comfortably and access professional support more easily.

CONTACT: Xiaodan Cui,...