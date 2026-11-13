Fundivi Introduces Credit Card Processing Loans To Help Businesses Access Up To $1 Million In Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundivi, a business funding platform headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, announces credit card processing loans designed to provide businesses with access to working capital based on average monthly credit card transaction volume. The financing solution offers eligible businesses funding of up to $1 million, alongside Card payment processing solutions and potential savings on payment processing fees.

The credit card processing loan program addresses financing requirements across businesses accepting credit and debit card payments. Restaurants, retail stores, hospitality operators, e-commerce companies, professional service providers, and other card-dependent businesses can access financing structured around existing payment processing activity.

Credit Card Processing Loans Based on Business Transaction Volume

Fundivi's card payment processing loans provide financing based on average monthly card processing volume rather than relying exclusively on traditional lending criteria. Eligible businesses can access funding of up to 70% of average monthly card processing volume, with financing amounts ranging from $7,000 to $1 million.

The financing structure connects business funding eligibility with established payment transaction activity. Credit card sales, debit card transactions, monthly processing statements, and revenue consistency contribute to the financing assessment.

Businesses processing at least $10,000 in monthly card payments and generating more than 30% of revenue through card transactions may meet initial eligibility requirements. Recent payment processing statements support the application review and funding assessment.

Integrated Card Payment Processing Solutions

The Fundivi financing program combines business capital access with card payment processing solutions. Eligible businesses transition payment processing operations to Fundivi as part of the financing arrangement.

The integrated structure connects credit card processing services, payment acceptance infrastructure, and business financing within a single commercial relationship. Payment processing fee savings form part of the program structure, with guaranteed processing fee savings associated with the qualifying transition.

Card payment processing solutions support business operations requiring reliable payment acceptance across physical locations, online transactions, and customer-facing service environments. Payment processing activity also provides transaction data for financing assessments and repayment structures.

Funding for Working Capital and Business Operations

Credit card processing loans address a range of commercial financing requirements, including inventory purchases, payroll expenses, marketing expenditures, equipment costs, seasonal operating expenses, and business expansion projects.

Retail businesses can allocate financing toward inventory replenishment and store operations. Restaurants and hospitality businesses can address supplier payments, staffing expenses, and seasonal demand fluctuations. E-commerce companies can use working capital for inventory management, digital advertising, fulfillment operations, and operational expansion.

Professional service businesses can evaluate financing for staffing, technology investments, business development, and recurring operating expenses.

The financing structure connects available capital with established card transaction activity, supporting business cash flow planning and operational requirements.

Streamlined Application and Funding Process

Fundivi's credit card processing loan application process includes business information, recent payment processing statements, and financial details required for underwriting.

Funding decisions are available within hours, with same-day wire funding available for eligible approvals following completion of required verification and documentation.

Financing terms depend on business qualifications, processing volume, underwriting results, and the selected funding structure. The program lists starting pricing from a 1.30 factor rate, subject to qualification and written funding offers.

The financing assessment considers payment processing activity, business revenue patterns, and other relevant underwriting information. Approved financing amounts and repayment arrangements depend on individual business circumstances and applicable agreement terms.

About Fundivi

Fundivi is a Brooklyn, New York-based business funding platform providing commercial financing solutions to small and midsize businesses. Funding products include credit card processing loans, working capital financing, business term loans, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, and business lines of credit.

Fundivi provides business capital solutions directly and through a network of vetted third-party funding providers. Financing decisions, approved amounts, pricing, and funding timelines depend on applicable qualification and underwriting requirements.



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