MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of August 13, "Beyond The Secrets, Within the Spirit - Decoding the Spiritual Code of Red Literature", a readers' sharing session featuring Quan Yongxian, was held on the first floor of the Shanghai Exhibition Center Friendship Hall. As one of important events of Heilongjiang, the Guest Province of Honor at the 2026 Shanghai Book Fair, renowned scripter and writer Quan Yongxian engaged in an in-depth dialogue with Shanghai literary critics, presenting readers on-site with a spiritual feast of Red Literature.

The event was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, the Heilongjiang Writers Association and Xinhua News Agency Heilongjiang Branch. Quan Yongxian, Vice-Chairman of the Heilongjiang Writers Association and a professional writer at Heilongjiang Literature Institute, shared insights into his Lu Xun Literature Prize-winning work The Secrets, as well as hit TV dramas The Brink and Cliff Walkers.

From The Secrets to Cliff Walkers, storylines have changed, yet the persistent pursuit of spiritual elevation remains unchanged. More than a review of literary creation, this sharing session constituted a sincere dialogue over ideals and convictions, infusing the Shanghai Book Fair with rich literary charm of the black soil and resonant red echoes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558