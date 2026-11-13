Gravity Reports Third Quarter Of 2026 Result And Business Updates

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 197,146 million (US$ 145,397 thousand), representing a 21.8% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 (“QoQ”) and a 41.9% increase from the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 28,728 million (US$ 21,186 thousand), representing a 4.2% increase QoQ and a 35.0% increase YoY.

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 27,684 million (US$ 20,416 thousand), representing a 14.7% decrease QoQ and a 1.8% increase YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 21,407 million (US$ 15,787 thousand), representing a 12.1% decrease QoQ and a 7.7% increase YoY.

REVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were KRW 25,139 million (US$ 18,540 thousand), representing a 15.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 29,660 million and a 3.2% decrease YoY from KRW 25,968 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. This decrease was partially offset by initial revenue from Ragnarok Zero: Global launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America and Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. This decrease was partially offset by initial revenue from Ragnarok Zero: Global launched in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 169,387 million (US$ 124,925 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 31.7% increase QoQ from KRW 128,611 million and a 54.6% increase YoY from KRW 109,571 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to initial revenues from Ragnarok: The New World launched in Southeast Asia except for Vietnam on July 16, 2026, Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Korea on July 16, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in North, Central and South America on July 23, 2026. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin Classic in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: The New World in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok: The New World launched in Southeast Asia except for Vietnam on July 16, 2026 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: Twilight in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Other revenues were KRW 2,620 million (US$ 1,932 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 27.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 3,613 million and a 21.9% decrease YoY from KRW 3,355 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 141,696 million (US$ 104,503 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 29.4% increase QoQ from KRW 109,541 million and a 60.0% increase YoY from KRW 88,542 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to initial commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok: The New World launched in Southeast Asia except for Vietnam on July 16, 2026. The increase YoY was primarily due to initial commissions paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok: The New World launched in Southeast Asia except for Vietnam on July 16, 2026 and in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 and Ragnarok Origin Classic launched in Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia on March 26, 2026.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 26,722 million (US$ 19,708 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 7.9% increase QoQ from KRW 24,761 million and an 8.1% decrease YoY from KRW 29,076 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Zero: Global in Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania. The decrease YoY was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Korea and Global and Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 27,684 million (US$ 20,416 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 32,470 million for the second quarter of 2026 and profit before income tax expense of KRW 27,207 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 21,407 million (US$ 15,787 thousand) for the third quarter of 2026 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 24,341 million for the second quarter of 2026 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 19,869 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 616,485 million (US$ 454,665 thousand) as of September 30, 2026.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,355.91 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2026 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Zero: Global, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero: Global was officially launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam), Europe and Oceania on August 18, 2026. Ragnarok Zero: Americas will be launched in North and South America in January 2027.

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki, a 2D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: Midgard Senki was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 23, 2026, and will be launched in Korea and Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) in the first half of 2027.

Ragnarok: GO, an Idle RPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: GO was officially launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) on October 29, 2026, and will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter of 2027.

Ragnarok: Yggdrasil, an MMORPG and SLG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: Yggdrasil will be launched in Central and South America in December 2026.

Ragnarok: Adventures, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Adventures will be launched in Japan in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Abyss will be launched within 2027.

Ragmon Marble, a Casual Board and F2P with Blockchain-based reward Mobile game

Ragmon Marble will be launched in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in the first quarter of 2027.

Ragnarok Origin Classic, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Origin Classic will be launched in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2027.

Ragnarok Online 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online 3 is underway for its launch in China and Asia (Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia (except Vietnam)) in the first half of 2027. Preparation for its launch in Japan, Europe and North, Central and South America is underway.

Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World will be launched in Japan and Korea in the first half of 2027, and in China and Global (except certain regions) within 2027.

Ragnarok Online Plus+, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Online Plus+ will be launched in Korea in the first half of 2027.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love 2 will be launched in China within 2027.

Ragnarok: Path of Destiny (Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure), a Casual Idle MMORPG HTML5 and Mobile game

Ragnarok: Path of Destiny (Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure) will be launched in Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) in the first half of 2027.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Landverse Classic, an MMORPG Blockchain, HTML5, Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse Classic will be launched in Southeast Asia (except Indonesia and Vietnam) in December 2026.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP Business

We launched 'RO Lite' a casual-genre brand based on the Ragnarok IP, and have released two titles under it: RO Lite - Arrow on August 11, 2026, and RO Lite - BLOCK PUZZLE on September 16, 2026.

Other IP-based Games

RAMUSU: Ramen Girls 2048 Puzzle, a Puzzle Mobile game

RAMUSU: Ramen Girls 2048 Puzzle was officially launched in Global (except certain regions) on August 21, 2026.

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX was officially launched in Global (except for Japan on Nintendo Switch) on September 3, 2026.

Galvatein: Adventurers' Guild, a Simulation Console and PC game

Galvatein: Adventurers' Guild was launched in Early Access on Steam in Global on September 22, 2026.

NBA RISE, a Basketball Management and Card Collecting Mobile game

NBA RISE was officially launched in Korea, Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) and Oceania on October 20, 2026.

Aeruta, an Action RPG Console and PC game

Aeruta will be launched in Global in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Jaleco Arcade Collection, a Retro Console and PC game

Jaleco Arcade Collection will be launched in Global in the first quarter of 2027.

LIGHT ODYSSEY, a Boss Rush Action and Soul-like Console and PC game

LIGHT ODYSSEY will be launched in Global in the second quarter of 2027.

Final Knight, an Action RPG Console and PC game

Final Knight will be launched in Global in the second quarter of 2027.

Our New Businesses Operated by Joint Ventures

Gravity Game Max Co., Ltd., a subsidiary in Thailand to be established within 2026, will officially launch RAGLAND, a Ragnarok IP-based User Generated Content creation and distribution platform, in August 2028.

AIWAN PTE. LTD., a subsidiary in Singapore to be established within 2026, will soft-launch AIWAN, a platform for HTML5 gameplay, content creation and sharing, in the first quarter of 2027.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company's recent business updates, results of the third quarter in 2026 and Gravity's business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company's website under the IR Archives section at Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information,“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe”,“project,” or“continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email:...

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email:...

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)