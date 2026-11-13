Blossom Gold Receives Approval For Notices Of Intent On The RBX Claims And Rosebud West To Advance Site Investigations For Planned Facilities And Water Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX: BGAU, OTCQX: BGAUF) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) has approved Notices of Intent (“NOI”) to conduct site investigation activities on the Company's RBX claims and the Rosebud West area. The RBX claims, located southeast of the Rosebud claim block, are planned to host the Project's primary infrastructure, including the ore conveyor, secondary and tertiary crushing, agglomeration and processing facilities, and heap leach pad as well as the planned waste rock storage facility. The NOI for Rosebud West is southwest of the Rosebud Claims and encompasses the water well field area where water is expected to be sourced for the Project.

Highlights



RBX and Rosebud West NOIs approved: These NOIs are required to conduct investigations required for Project processing facilities locations and Project water supply.

Planned infrastructure investigations: The RBX NOI covers access and condemnation holes, geotechnical test pits, and shallow geotechnical probe holes, over planned locations for Rosebud's conveying, crushing, heap leach pad, processing facilities and waste rock storage facility. The Rosebud West NOI allows for the drilling and installation of groundwater monitoring wells as well as test wells in relation to the estimated 5,000 acre foot per annum water supply requirement of the Project. Permitting and feasibility inputs: Groundwater and geotechnical data collected under the RBX NOI, together with work in the Well Field Area under the Rosebud West NOI, will support facility design and water supply planning for the Feasibility Study, Federal Plan of Operations and Nevada Reclamation Permit applications being prepared for the Project.



“Receipt of the RBX and West Rosebud NOIs allows us to maintain our critical path for expected, positive Federal and State decisions to commence construction at Rosebud in 2029,” said Rick Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Blossom Gold.“The RBX claims were originally staked for the purpose of processing and infrastructure and we will conduct confirmation drilling to be sure. Rosebud West encompasses our expected primary water supply for the planned mine and processing facilities. We will be drilling monitoring and test wells as one part of our strategy for securing Project water supply. The work on both NOIs will feed directly into permitting and feasibility studies,” added Mr. Winters.

“Collecting site-specific groundwater and geotechnical data on the RBX claims is a critical step on our permitting path,” stated Alan Haslam, VP, Permitting of Blossom Gold.“Baseline hydrogeology and foundation conditions beneath the planned heap leach pad, waste rock storage and processing facilities are core inputs to the Plan of Operations and Nevada Reclamation Permit application we are preparing for submittal to the BLM Black Rock Field Office and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, as well as to the Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. Approval of the Rosebud West Notice also allows us to advance work in the area where we expect to source the Project's water. Starting this work now keeps our permitting timeline aligned with the Feasibility Study and keeps us on track for construction authorizations for Rosebud by 2029.”

Figure 1 – RBX and Rosebud West NOIs









Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom continues to advance the Rosebud Project with surface drilling ongoing, underground infill drilling expected to commence in December and ongoing metallurgical testing with initial column results beginning in December all supporting an updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected the end of Q1 2027. Ongoing permitting, preliminary engineering and design and work under the RBX and Rosebud West NOIs will support the application for the Plan of Operations and initiation of Feasibility Q2 2027.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that trades on the TSX under the symbol BGAU and on the OTCQX under the symbol BGAUF. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.









Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled“Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as“plan”,“expect”,“schedule”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“may” or“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

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