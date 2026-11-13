BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Betraying 3.5 Lakh Pensioners In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP leader and former Punjab state president Vijay Sampla on Friday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of betraying nearly 3.5 lakh pensioners in the state by denying them the 2.59 multiplier factor recommended by the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

In a statement, Sampla described the government's decision as a grave injustice to senior citizens, alleging that pensioners had been facing financial hardship due to the state's failure to implement the commission's recommendations.

He said the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission had explicitly recommended revising pensions by applying the 2.59 multiplier factor. However, the state government allegedly adopted a much lower rate, resulting in substantial recurring financial losses to retired employees.

“Over the past four-and-a-half years, pensioners in the twilight of their lives have been forced to protest and run from pillar to post to secure their legitimate rights,” Sampla said.

He further alleged that while the government had denied pensioners the benefit of the recommended multiplier factor, attempts were also being made to curtail their dearness allowance (DA).

Pointing out that pensioners were pursuing the matter in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sampla accused the state government of adopting an insensitive and rigid approach towards their demands.

Recalling AAP's pre-election rhetoric, the Punjab BJP President noted that Aam Aadmi Party leaders had repeatedly promised to deliver full justice to pensioners immediately upon forming the government. Instead, over the last nearly four-and-three-quarter years, the Mann administration has betrayed every section of government employees and retirees, pushing lakhs of them into prolonged legal and street protests.

Sampla assured that once a BJP government is formed in Punjab, the long-pending demand for the 2.59 multiplier factor for pensioners will be fulfilled on priority, alongside resolving all other legitimate grievances of retirees and employees.

Earlier on November 11, Sampla exposed the Bhagwant Mann government's claims of a 'Sehat Karanti', saying that the state government had indulged in publicity under the banner of 'Education Revolution' while leaving 60 per cent of principal posts (1,153) and 35,000 teacher posts vacant.

Citing the Union Health Ministry's report, he demanded a White Paper detailing the health budget, advertising expenditure and recruitment process.