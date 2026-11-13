Centre Focussed On Helping Middle Class Save Money, Bengaluru's Growth A Priority: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre's efforts were aimed at ensuring that the middle class saved more money, while stressing that Bengaluru's growth and the expansion of its modern infrastructure remained a priority for the Union government.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating, dedicating to the nation, laying the foundation stone and flagging off development projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore at the IIM Bangalore auditorium, the Prime Minister said Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, had made an immense contribution to the country's IT exports and had emerged as a major engine of innovation and growth.

"Hence, Bengaluru's progress and the expansion of its modern infrastructure are a priority for the Central government," PM Modi said.

He said the day would give a new momentum to Bengaluru and Karnataka's development journey, with projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore relating to connectivity and energy security being launched.

He said infrastructure played a crucial role in the growth of any country, creating employment and economic opportunities. When the benefits of development reached the lowest levels of society, the fight against poverty also received a boost, he said.

PM Modi said nearly 50 crore people had come out of severe poverty in recent years and added that the projects launched on Friday would further strengthen the journey of development.

"With a developed Karnataka, we will give new momentum to a developed Bharat," he said.

At the outset, PM Modi said it was the first programme in which he was sharing the stage with Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. He recalled the sacrifices made by her family, saying her husband was martyred during the Kargil War and that she had continued to serve the country thereafter.

The Prime Minister said Sudha Yadav had guided the country on several issues during her years in Parliament and was now contributing to the peace and prosperity of Karnataka.

PM Modi said the newly inaugurated Pink Line Metro would improve connectivity to IIM-Bangalore and other educational institutions, while also connecting important commercial and business hubs in the city.

He said lakhs of Bengaluru residents would benefit from the new Metro line by saving time and money.

Recalling former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar, whose death anniversary was observed on Thursday, PM Modi said the BJP leader had a special association with the region and would have been happy to see the expansion of the Metro network. Ananth Kumar had represented the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

Highlighting the Centre's support for Namma Metro, he said Bengaluru's Metro network was only about 17 km in 2014 but had now crossed the 100-km mark.

He said Bengaluru had become the third city in the country, after Delhi-NCR and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to have a Metro network spanning more than 100 kms.

Addressing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, PM Modi referred to his remarks on the Centre's commitment to the city's development and said the success of the Namma Metro project reflected the government's focus on improving the ease of living and ease of travel for the middle class.

Earlier, during his speech CM Shivakumar had highlighted that Bengaluru and Karnataka need more funds on par with other cities and states.

Drawing a parallel with India's achievement in chess, the Prime Minister said the country had crossed the milestone of producing 100 Grandmasters.

PM Modi said Indian Railways was shedding the legacy of colonial thinking and creating a new identity through modern railway stations, coaches and locomotives. Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains and redeveloped railway stations, he said, had become symbols of the country's progress.

He said more than 60 railway stations in Karnataka had been included under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, with improved facilities for senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities.

"The facilities that were once available mainly at airports are now being provided to the poor and middle class at railway stations," he said.

The Prime Minister said the railway budget for Karnataka had increased nine-fold over the past 10 to 12 years. Karnataka had received four redeveloped railway stations, railway electrification and doubling projects, he said.

He noted that Karnataka had recently received its first Vande Bharat sleeper train and was now getting another Vande Bharat service connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Goa. The new service would provide passengers in coastal Karnataka with a semi-high-speed rail travel experience, he said.

Turning to energy security, the Prime Minister said developments in the Iran and Gulf region had highlighted the importance of securing energy supplies. He said decisions taken over the past decade had strengthened India's ability to deal with challenges in the energy sector.

The government had increased the production capacity of petroleum products and LPG, enhanced crude oil storage capacity and expanded solar, wind and hydropower generation, he said. The strengthening of rail electrification and Metro-based public transport had also contributed to reducing dependence on conventional fuels.

Referring to projects inaugurated in Karnataka, PM Modi said the underground LPG storage facility in Mangaluru would add 80,000 metric tonnes of storage capacity.

The Devangonthi Marketing Terminal would strengthen the supply of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, while the new Compressed Biogas plant in Bengaluru would produce around 13 tonnes of biogas daily and help reduce natural gas import costs.

He said electricity production was another important chapter in India's energy security. India was pursuing new technologies and innovations ranging from chips and ships to artificial intelligence, data centres and quantum computing, he added.

India's renewable energy capacity had crossed 300 GW, Modi said, adding that efforts were also underway to expand nuclear power capacity.

He said people were increasingly becoming producers of electricity in addition to being consumers. Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, families were receiving subsidies of up to Rs 40,000, while farmers, including those in Karnataka, were also benefiting from renewable energy initiatives.

PM Modi said the government had begun its journey in 2014 with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and that a new aspirational class had emerged in the country.

He said this neo-middle class aspired to own household appliances and vehicles, provide better education to their children and spend on travel and tourism. Their growing aspirations were generating demand across sectors ranging from automobiles and electronics to tourism and services, he added.

"The neo-middle class is becoming an engine of growth for the Indian economy, and Bengaluru is home to a large section of this aspirational class," PM Modi said.

The Centre was working to ensure that the middle class had more money in hand, he said, adding that income tax had been waived on annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh.

"Our efforts are to ensure that the middle class saves money," the Prime Minister said.