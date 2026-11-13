BJP Seeks CBSE Exam Postponement On Attukal Pongala Festival Day

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged the Centre to reschedule the CBSE Class 10 Science examination scheduled for February 22, 2027, as it coincides with the famous Attukal Pongala festival in the state capital.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, he said holding a major public examination on the day of the festival would cause considerable hardship to students, parents and school authorities in Thiruvananthapuram.

Attukal Pongala, one of the largest religious gatherings of women in the country, draws lakhs of devotees to the state capital every year.

Women from different parts of Kerala and other states arrive in the city to participate in the annual ritual.

The massive gathering requires extensive arrangements by the authorities, including traffic restrictions, road closures and diversions.

Public transport and other civic facilities are also mobilised for the festival.

The day is observed as a local holiday in the city.

This could make it difficult for students to reach their examination centres on time, particularly those travelling from different parts of the city and its outskirts.

School buses and staff involved in examination arrangements could also face difficulties because of the restrictions.

Chandrasekhar said several parents, students and school authorities in the capital had personally brought the issue to his attention and expressed concern over the clash of dates.

He said students appearing for a crucial public examination should not be forced to deal with avoidable travel difficulties and additional mental stress.

Pointing out that both the academic interests of students and the smooth conduct of the examination needed to be protected, he requested the Union Minister to issue necessary directions to the CBSE to shift the Science examination to another suitable date.

The request comes ahead of the announcement of detailed arrangements for the 2027 Pongala festival, which is expected to bring a massive influx of devotees to Thiruvananthapuram.