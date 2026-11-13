India's Installed Power Capacity Rises To 560 GW, Non-Fossil Sources Account For 55 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) India's total installed power generation capacity reached around 560 gigawatts in October 2026, more than doubling from 249 GW in 2014, with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for 55 per cent of the capacity, an official factsheet said on Friday.

India had 308 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of July 31, 2026, ranking third globally in renewable energy installed capacity. The country invested $63.7 billion in its renewable energy sector between July 2024 and June 2026.

Solar power has emerged as the largest component of renewable capacity, with installed capacity reaching nearly 175 GW as of October 31, 2026, compared with 2.8 GW in 2014.

India added over 37 GW in 2025, becoming the world's second-largest solar growth market that year, compared with 34 GW added by the United States.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, launched in February 2024 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore to cover one crore households, 65.26 lakh households had received rooftop solar installations by November 2, 2026.

Approximately Rs 35,800 crore in subsidy has been transferred to the beneficiaries. Nearly 21 lakh households have received zero electricity bills till October, 2026.

Cumulatively, 19.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity has been commissioned under the scheme so far.

The government approved the Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY) on July 31, 2026 with an outlay of Rs 5,070 crore. It adds a new dimension to India's solar expansion with the development of Floating Solar Photovoltaic Projects with Energy Storage Systems and targets 5,000 MW of Floating Solar PV projects.

India added 6.05 GW in FY26, its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition and 46 per cent higher than FY25.

Bio-power capacity stands at 11.75 GW as of October 29, 2026. The CBG ecosystem has also expanded, with 839 CBG plants registered as of November 2, 2026.

The government has approved the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme in March 2026 for FY 27 to FY31, with an outlay of Rs 2,584.60 crore. The scheme aims to add approximately 1,500 MW of small hydro capacity through projects of 1–25 MW. It particularly supports projects in hilly and North-Eastern regions.

“India is building an energy system powered increasingly by clean, renewable sources. Expanding solar, wind, hydro and bio-energy capacity is being supported by domestic manufacturing, energy storage and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen and geothermal energy,” the statement noted.

-IANS

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