Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Plan Joint Environmental Projects For 20272029

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed developing a portfolio of joint environmental projects for 2027–2029, focusing on water resource management, air quality, waste management, and the environmental aspects of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan energy corridor, on November 13.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the discussions took place on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Friday.

The meeting brought together Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on Environmental Issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Rashad Ismayilov.

The sides discussed shared environmental and climate challenges and explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation through joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to the shrinking Aral Sea and declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, which have contributed to desertification, soil degradation, salinization and an increase in sand, dust and salt storms. The participants noted that, despite differences in scale and geographical conditions, both countries face similar environmental threats that require coordinated regional responses.

Abdukhakimov outlined Uzbekistan's efforts to restore ecosystems in the Aral Sea region, noting that protective forest plantations have been established across more than 2 million hectares of the dried seabed.

He also presented a proposal to establish a regional research center for combating desertification at Green University in Uzbekistan. The planned center would include 15 specialized laboratories, a digital monitoring system using satellite data and geographic information systems (GIS), and a genetic bank of drought-resistant plants.

The parties also discussed a potential joint initiative to protect inland seas and other water bodies affected by declining water levels. The proposed cooperation could include data exchange, joint environmental monitoring, restoration of coastal and dried-up areas, and coordinated engagement on international platforms.

Uzbekistan invited Azerbaijani scientists to participate in research activities at the planned center, including field studies, monitoring of the Aral Sea's dried seabed and the development of early warning systems for dust storms.

The two countries also considered preparing a portfolio of joint projects for 2027–2029 covering water resource management, air quality, waste management and environmental aspects of the development of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan energy corridor.

Another focus was coordination of their positions at COP31, particularly on climate change adaptation and expanding access to climate financing for landlocked developing countries.

At the end of the meeting, Abdukhakimov invited Azerbaijan to participate in the Eco Expo Central Asia 2027 international exhibition, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on June 15–17, 2027. He also invited the Azerbaijani delegation to visit Uzbekistan and Green University.