FEDCON Alerts Veteran-Owned Small Businesses To Historic Doubling Of Federal Contracting Goals For FY 2027

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting

Marina Nicola | Director of Client Operations

A top consulting firm for government contracts, is sounding the alarm. The SBA just announced new goals for federal contracting in 2027

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big changes are coming to federal contracting, and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSBs) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) need to know about them. FEDCON (FEDCON ), a top consulting firm for government contracts, is sounding the alarm. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) just announced new goals for federal contracting in Fiscal Year 2027, and these updates are a game-changer. On the first day of National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA announced plans to double the number of contracts going to veteran-owned businesses-from 5% to 10%. This is a huge increase, and the shift is going to make a big difference for VOSBs and SDVOSBs. The SBA is aiming high, and this new goal is going to have a major impact on federal procurement.A big change in policy is coming, and the adjustment is going to create a lot of new opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs all over the country. Now, federal agencies will have to make sure to award more contracts to businesses led by veterans, especially in the defense industry where small businesses make up most of the suppliers-about 70% of the total. This is a major deal for veteran-led companies.The federal government is making big strides in helping veteran-owned businesses. By 2025, agencies had already beaten the goal of giving 5% of contracts to these businesses, with $32.5 billion in contracts going to veteran-owned firms. Things got even better in 2026-after dealing with a huge backlog of over 2,700 applications, the SBA approved more than 18,000 certifications for veteran-owned businesses. This means the process is getting faster and more businesses are competing for contracts. The goal for 2027 is even higher, and momentum is moving in the right direction.For veteran business owners, preparation is critical: the federal government is about to start giving out more contracts, but only to companies that have all requirements in order. To participate, businesses need to be properly registered and verified. One key step is securing VetCert approval, which can be a game-changer. Companies also need an optimized System for Award Management (SAM) profile, alongside a solid capability statement and proposal strategy. By taking these steps, businesses can position themselves to compete for a share of the government's expanded 10% goal for veteran-owned businesses.FEDCON is ready to help veteran entrepreneurs make the most of a great opportunity. The firm provides support every step of the way, ensuring veterans do not have to deal with government red tape alone. This includes checking eligibility, helping with VetCert applications, and targeting the right government agencies. FEDCON also assists with marketing and writing proposals. Veteran business owners can receive a free market assessment by speaking with a FEDCON advisor-simply visit FEDCON or call (855) 233-3266.

Marina Nicola

Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC

+1 855-233-3266

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FEDCON Alerts Veteran-Owned Small Businesses to Historic Doubling of Federal Contracting Goals for FY 2027 News Provided By Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC November 13, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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