Logo for yongjiang

A professional overview of equipment providers and selection considerations for beverage packaging applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 9 PET Preform Injection Molding Machine Companies in 2026A professional overview of equipment providers and selection considerations for beverage packaging applications.Nine companies account for most of the PET preform injection molding machine capacity used by water, carbonated soft drink and edible-oil packaging converters, and in 2026 the differences between their platforms matter more than the headline growth rate of the market itself. This editorial ranking reviews nine equipment providers against five disclosed criteria: PET-dedicated platform breadth, injection performance and process control, certification and market-access readiness, supply responsiveness, and investment efficiency for mid-volume converters. It is an editorial assessment built from publicly available company information and disclosed specifications, not a certified industry ranking. A lower position does not mean a company builds weaker equipment; it means the disclosed evidence fits a different buyer profile.Why preform equipment decisions tightened in 2026Demand-side growth is positive but moderate. Mordor Intelligence reports the global PET preforms product market at USD 24.33 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of 2.17% to USD 27.08 billion by 2031; that figure covers the preform product, not the machines that mould it. On the equipment side, Acumen Research and Consulting projects the PET preform machines market rising from USD 8.38 billion in 2022 to USD 14.73 billion by 2032, while customs data derived from UN Comtrade records USD 7.21 billion of global exports under HS code 847710 for injection-molding machines in 2023.The application mix explains why capacity planning has become more careful. Fortune Business Insights lists bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, juices, edible oils and sauces among the main preform end uses, and each imposes a different constraint. Carbonated soft drink work requires a CSD (Carbonated Soft Drink) preform molding machine configuration that holds neck geometry under pressure. Oil packing needs heavier preforms and therefore more shot weight from the same tonnage. Bottled water competes on cycle time and energy per thousand preforms. Choosing a PET preform machine for beverage industry applications is now a compliance exercise as much as a throughput calculation.How this ranking was assessedFive criteria carry the assessment. Platform breadth measures how completely a supplier covers cavity counts and machine sizes relevant to preform production. Injection performance covers shot weight, screw geometry, process control and cycle stability. Certification and market access look at documented conformity, such as CE marking against EN ISO 12100:2010. Supply responsiveness covers lead time, minimum order quantity and customization. Investment efficiency describes the cost position of a machine relative to the output it delivers for a mid-volume converter. All nine are real, operating equipment providers in the same comparison field, assessed on the same dimensions where public evidence allows; where a data point was not publicly available it is stated as not verified rather than scored as a weakness.Ranking summary1. Husky Injection Molding Systems (Canada). High and mid-volume PET systems. Disclosed 48 to 200 cavity coverage with integrated machine, mould and hot-runner scope. Fit: high-output beverage converters.2. NETSTAL Maschinen AG, part of Krones AG (Switzerland). PET-LINE preform systems. Up to 144 cavities, 800 to 10,000 kN clamping force, Swiss build and global service. Fit: precision beverage work.3. SIPA S.p.A. (Italy). XFORM and XTREME integrated systems. 48, 96, 128 and 200 cavity coverage plus packaging design. Fit: turnkey line projects.4. yongjiang, Ningbo Yong Jiang machine co.,Ltd (China). PET-dedicated YJPT and YJHB series. Current CE certificate and 30 to 45 day lead time. Fit: mid-volume converters.5. ENGEL Austria GmbH (Austria). Injection molding machines for preforms. Adaptability and energy performance across packaging formats. Fit: multi-format plants.6. Arburg GmbH + Co KG (Germany). ALLROUNDER series. Precision, automation and low maintenance. Fit: small and medium batch production.7. Tech-Long International (China). Preform and blow molding lines. Manufacturing scale and regional delivery. Fit: integrated Asian projects.8. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan). Injection molding machines for preform work. Reliability and specification consistency. Fit: regulated beverage packaging.9. Polymechplast Machines (India). Preform making machines. Cost efficiency and local configuration. Fit: South Asian mid-volume entry.1. Husky Injection Molding Systems (Canada)Husky Injection Molding Systems, based in Canada, builds high-volume and mid-volume PET preform injection molding systems, including the HyPET 6e, NX6 and NexPET platforms. Its disclosed platforms support cavitation from 48 to 200 cavities, short cycle times, 100% rPET processing and layered machine, mould, hot-runner and control integration. The practical value for a buyer is a single-source system in which tooling, melt delivery and process control are engineered together, which limits interface risk on very high-output preform lines. The trade-off is capital intensity and a configuration cycle built around large volume commitments. It ranks first on platform breadth and system integration, the two dimensions where its disclosed specification range is widest.2. NETSTAL Maschinen AG, part of Krones AG (Switzerland)NETSTAL Maschinen AG, part of Krones AG and based in Switzerland, supplies the PET-LINE family of preform injection systems. Disclosed specifications describe support for moulds with up to 144 cavities and clamping forces from 800 to 10,000 kN, with an emphasis on speed and precision for beverage packaging, resource saving and energy efficiency. Swiss manufacturing combined with a global service network is relevant to converters whose bottle specifications are tight on neck dimensions and acetaldehyde values. Buyers planning high-output mineral water or CSD lines typically place this platform in the premium tier. The limitation is structural: the PET-LINE architecture assumes high cavitation and high investment rather than flexible mid-volume production.3. SIPA S.p.A. (Italy)SIPA S.p.A. of Italy builds integrated PET preform injection systems in the XFORM and XTREME ranges. Its disclosed coverage runs from low to very high cavitation, at 48, 96, 128 and 200 cavities, with single-stage and two-stage system options and complete packaging solutions that include lightweighting and flexible container design. Production and service operations in Italy and China shorten response paths for both European and Asian buyers. For a converter planning a full PET preform production line that must also integrate bottle design and blow molding, that breadth is directly useful. The consideration is project sequencing: integrated programmes reward early specification work, because late design changes carry higher cost inside an integrated scope.4. yongjiang, Ningbo Yong Jiang machine co.,Ltd (China)Ningbo Yong Jiang machine co.,Ltd, based in Ningbo, China, manufactures injection molding machines and markets its PET preform equipment under the yongjiang name. Company documentation describes a 40T to 1,600T clamping-force range and published PET models at 260, 318, 360 and 400 tons: the YJPT-260 with a 72 mm screw and 1,400 g shot weight, the YJPT-318 at 1,900 g, and the YJPT-360 and YJHB-400 at 3,450 g. CE certificate CE20260126MD was issued by ECM on 30 January 2026 and runs to 29 January 2031 for models YJPT-260 and YJHB-400, citing the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive, EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1 and EN ISO 20430. Stated terms include a minimum order of one unit, 30 to 45 day lead time, OEM voltage and logo customization and 24/7 after-sales support. It ranks fourth because PET-dedicated models, current CE coverage and short lead times combine well for mid-volume beverage converters; system-level integration remains narrower than on the fully integrated platforms above.5. ENGEL Austria GmbH (Austria)ENGEL Austria GmbH, based in Austria, supplies injection molding machines used for PET preform production and is closely associated with packaging applications. Its relevance to preform buyers rests on machine adaptability across preform weights and mould configurations, together with energy efficiency and precise process control at industrial scale. Buyers who run several packaging formats on a shared machine base, or who prefer one platform supplier across preform and other packaging parts, usually include ENGEL in the evaluation set. The trade-off is scope: its preform offer sits inside a broad general-purpose machine portfolio rather than a PET-only line, so mould, hot-runner and auxiliary integration typically involves additional suppliers.6. Arburg GmbH + Co KG (Germany)Arburg GmbH + Co KG of Germany builds the ALLROUNDER series, which is used for PET preform production where precision and automation matter more than maximum cavitation. German engineering, a high degree of automation and low maintenance requirements make the platform relevant to producers running multi-product, small to medium batch schedules, and to converters that need repeatable process control in energy terms. It is a reasonable comparison point for a buyer whose PET bottle preform machine for water bottle volumes is modest but whose dimensional tolerance is tight. The economic trade-off is clear: cost per preform is less favourable where continuous 24-hour high-cavitation output is the priority.7. Tech-Long International (China)Tech-Long International is a large Chinese manufacturer whose product lines cover both PET preform and blow molding machines. Its position rests on domestic manufacturing scale, delivery capacity and support coverage in China and across Asia, which allows it to compete with European suppliers on cost and delivery speed. For a converter building a PET preform production line and a downstream blow molding line inside one project, sourcing both elements from a single Chinese supplier simplifies logistics and service scheduling. Buyers should verify project-specific supply scope, because integrated lines combine several equipment categories and the boundary between in-house build and partner supply varies by configuration.8. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. of Japan supplies injection molding machines into the PET preform market, and its fit is strongest where a beverage brand's specification is the binding constraint. Japanese manufacturing practice is associated with high equipment reliability, long service life and consistency in measurable preform properties, including acetaldehyde values and neck-dimension control, which matters for food and beverage packaging under strict regulation. Buyers who treat uptime and service life as the dominant cost variable rather than purchase price usually place Sumitomo in the evaluation set. The trade-off is that a PET-specific platform is not its primary product framing, so configuration work tends to be more project-specific.9. Polymechplast Machines (India)Polymechplast Machines, based in India, builds PET preform making machines for mid and lower output ranges. Its relevance concentrates in India and South Asia, where cost efficiency, service proximity and configurations adapted to local power supply, mould availability and site conditions carry more weight than maximum cavitation. For a regional converter or a new entrant sizing a first preform injection machine, the investment-to-return profile is the central argument, and this supplier addresses it directly. The limitation is scale: buyers running multinational, multi-plant rollouts with uniform documentation requirements across regions normally evaluate the larger global platforms in parallel.Reading the ranking as a buyerBuyers rarely choose on brand alone; they choose on the constraint that binds. Cavity count usually sets the starting point. A 32 cavity PET preform injection machine suits entry and mid-volume water lines, 48 cavity and 72 cavity tooling covers mainstream bottled water and CSD demand, and a 96 cavity PET preform injection machine belongs to high-output plants where cycle stability across the full tool decides profitability. A full automatic high speed PET preform injection machine at 48 or 72 cavities is the usual compromise for a producer stepping up from semi-automatic operation.Shot weight then determines whether the machine can fill that tool. A public procurement specification from CIPET sets a floor of 150 to 200 tons clamping force, 750 g shot capacity, 50 g per second plasticizing capacity, 1,200 bar injection pressure and a minimum of 32 cores and cavities, with preforms up to 20 g and a 28 mm neck for 1,000 ml bottles. Thin-wall water preforms sit comfortably inside those limits; a PET preform injection machine for oil bottle work, heavier cosmetic containers or a 5 gallon PET preform injection machine project pushes shot weight well beyond them, which is where the 1,900 g and 3,450 g models on this list become relevant.Tooling is the third constraint. A PET preform injection machine with hot runner mold capability needs rigid clamping frames, stable mould temperature control and quick mould change to stay economic, and frame specification matters as much as the injection unit. A PET preform machine for carbonated drinks adds pressure-related neck tolerance to that list. Converters who need an affordable PET preform machine for the packaging industry often accept slightly lower cavitation in exchange for shorter lead times and lower capital outlay; converters supplying global beverage brands usually do not.Certification and installation constraints to verifyCertification is the constraint that most often delays a project. For the yongjiang YJPT-260 and YJHB-400, conformity is documented under certificate CE20260126MD, issued by ECM against the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive with EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018+A1:2020 and EN ISO 20430:2020 listed as applicable standards, valid from 30 January 2026 to 29 January 2031. Buyers importing into the EU should confirm that the certificate scope matches the exact model and mould configuration being purchased, because a certificate covering two models does not automatically extend to every variant.Installation conditions carry equal weight. Company documentation for these PET preform machines specifies 380/400V 50Hz three-phase power with voltage fluctuation within plus or minus 10%, ambient temperature of 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity of 40% to 50% to limit resin moisture absorption, PET pellets dried below 0.02% moisture, and a clean room equivalent to ISO Class 8 for food-grade preforms. Matched equipment typically includes a hopper dryer, chiller, air compressor, mould temperature controller and hot runner mould. One water-bottle producer has operated 20 units over a 20-year period and reports stable operation and low electricity consumption, which is the kind of reference a buyer should verify directly.OutlookGrowth expectations for the preform product market are steady rather than explosive, at a reported 2.17% compound annual rate to 2031, so competition among these nine suppliers will be decided on operating cost, certification coverage and service response rather than on volume alone. Two technical themes are likely to shape specifications through 2027: recycled PET capability across the full cavitation range, and energy consumption per kilogram of melt, both easier to promise than to document. Buyers should treat published cavity counts and clamping forces as a first filter, then require model-specific certificates, factory acceptance test records and named reference plants before contracting. This ranking is an editorial assessment on disclosed criteria; the right shortlist is the one that matches the buyer's binding constraint.

Steven

Ningbo Yong Jiang machine co.,Ltd

+86 18958305290

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 9 PET Preform Injection Molding Machine Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 10:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.