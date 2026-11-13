Influential Women: Debbie Rich-Walker: Driving Financial Operations And Digital Transformation With Faith, Integrity

GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEO and CFO of Rich Walker Enterprises and Senior Manager of Finance at The Home Depot, Debbie Brings More Than 25 Years of Procure-to-Pay and Process Transformation Expertise to Every ChallengeDebbie Rich-Walker is a highly accomplished finance and business process leader with more than 25 years of experience in financial operations, digital transformation, and procure-to-pay processes. She is CEO and CFO of Rich Walker Enterprises. She also serves as Senior Manager of Finance and Business Process Owner for AP Direct Spend at The Home Depot. There, she applies her expertise in financial management, process improvement, and technology-driven transformation to enhance operational efficiency and support strategic business objectives. Her career reflects a strong commitment to innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement within the finance industry.Debbie earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Hofstra University in 1981, attending on a basketball scholarship. She later completed an Executive MBA at Emory University's Goizueta Business School in 2010. In 2025, she further expanded her executive expertise by completing Columbia University's CFO Program. Spanning more than four decades, her education shows how seriously she takes the commitment to keep learning. Her achievements include the Procure to Pay Leader of the Year award in 2018, along with two additional honors recognizing her contributions to the financial industry. She is a member of Apex Analytix, the Institute of Finance Management, and the E-Invoicing Executive Exchange, and her specialties include digital transformation, financial operations, and management.Debbie attributes her success to her faith in God, which gives her strength, guidance, and purpose in both her personal and professional life. Her faith has helped her remain grounded, persevere through challenges, and approach every opportunity with gratitude, confidence, and a commitment to doing her best. The best career advice she has received is not to be afraid to invest in herself. Continuously developing her skills, expanding her knowledge, and pursuing opportunities for growth have been essential to her achievements. In her experience, investing in oneself builds confidence, opens doors to new possibilities, and makes it possible to reach one's full potential.Looking back, Debbie reflects that she wishes she had asked herself earlier whether her work-life balance allowed her to truly enjoy her career. She now considers enjoying one's work to be paramount. That insight shapes the perspective she shares with those who are just beginning their professional journeys.Her advice to young women entering finance is to always believe in themselves and their abilities, lead with courage, and remain open to learning from others. She encourages them to recognize the value of listening, embrace diverse perspectives, and foster inclusive environments. By combining confidence with humility, empathy, and a willingness to collaborate, she is convinced they can build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact.Debbie sees the biggest opportunity in her field today in leveraging emerging technologies, particularly agentic AI, to enhance efficiency, innovation, and decision-making. As these technologies evolve, they have the potential to transform how organizations approach complex challenges, streamline processes, and create new opportunities for growth and impact. For a leader who has long focused on digital transformation and procure-to-pay improvement, this moment represents a natural next step in her work.Integrity and patience are the values Debbie holds most important in her work and personal life. Integrity builds trust and guides her to do what is right, while patience helps her navigate challenges, listen thoughtfully, and approach situations with understanding and composure. Beyond her professional responsibilities, she is committed to mentorship, leadership, and community engagement. She has mentored MBA students at Emory University and serves as vice chair of diversity and inclusion initiatives supporting associates with disabilities through The Home Depot's Diversity and Inclusion Council, Limitless.Through her leadership, expertise, and dedication to personal and professional growth, Debbie continues to make a meaningful impact in finance and business operations. Her journey from a basketball scholarship at Hofstra to executive leadership shows the power of faith, perseverance, and a willingness to keep learning. Debbie Rich-Walker stands as an example of how integrity and courageous leadership can transform both organizations and the people within them.Learn More about Debbie Rich-Walker:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Debbie Rich-Walker: Driving Financial Operations and Digital Transformation With Faith, Integrity News Provided By Influential Women November 13, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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