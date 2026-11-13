BB 20: Pavitra Punia Calls Scout - Love's 'Brother-Sister' Equation 'Cheap' After Former Shaves Head

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Pavitra Punia has reacted strongly to the equation between Bigg Boss contestants Scout and Love, questioning their portrayal of their relationship as that of a brother and sister.

Pavitra's comments came after Scout shaved his head following Love allegedly giving him the silent treatment inside the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to the developments, Pavitra shared a video in which she spoke about sibling relationships and expressed her displeasure over what she described as the contestants'“cheap” content.

“I don't know how many of you know the relationship of brother and sister, but if I do something, my brother will definitely make me bald,” Pavitra said.

“Although I don't make videos on Bigg Boss, but it was necessary for my videos to come today because whatever is happening, that's bullshit. Bullshit.”

Drawing from her own relationship with her brother, Pavitra said sibling relationships often involve fights, teasing and physical pranks.

“We have heard of such relationships from childhood to adulthood. In which siblings beat each other, punch each other. My brother used to personally shoot arrows at me, hit me on my feet, and throw crackers at me.”

Recalling a Diwali incident, she said,“Now on Diwali, my brother burst a cracker on my feet. My feet are burnt. He has burnt his fingers too.”

“What is this? This is actually the brother and sister relationship,” she said, adding that siblings can also be blunt with each other.

“If my brother says something to me or doesn't talk to me, I tell him to leave. I mean this is how we talk to our brothers and sisters.”

Pavitra then turned her attention to Scout and Love and questioned their equation inside the reality show.

“But in Bigg Boss, oh my god, this boy called Scout and that girl called Love Gill. These people have started a cheap chapter inside. My brother actually watches Bigg Boss.”

She said she herself had never watched her season of the show and questioned what she described as the unusual equation between the contestants.

“I don't watch Bigg Boss, I haven't seen my season till date. But what is this? This is not the relationship between brother and sister.”

Pavitra also spoke about her upbringing, saying:“And I belong to a very orthodox family. Let me tell you, I am a girl from UP. And we have seen the relationship of brother and sister. And I travel the whole world where I have not seen the relationship of brother and sister.”

She went on to question relationships in which people allegedly use the brother-sister label to explain their closeness.

“Maybe those who behave in this way about the relationship of brother and sister. They do something else but cover it up by saying that 'this is my brother, this is my sister.'”

Pavitra recalled hearing similar explanations during childhood, saying, When we were small, we used to hear it from someone's mouth in the school, in the neighborhood. That someone likes someone, someone has an affair with someone. But he comes home and says that he is my sister, he is my brother. We are not kids anymore.”

Referring specifically to Scout and Love, she said:“If you are in Bigg Boss, and I am talking about Scout and Love. If all these things are happening in Bigg Boss. This is happening because you are giving very cheap content.”

“Cheap. It's the height of cheapness. It seems so stupid and ridiculous.”

“That you have actually raised a question on the relationship of brother and sister. That you have made that relationship so dirty.”

She also urged the makers of Bigg Boss to intervene.

“Please go out and make this relationship work. And I really request Bigg Boss also that please don't allow it.”

“Our Bigg Boss team is super smart. I know those people personally. And I am sure somewhere they are also in shock. What is this? What are they doing?”

She again called the situation“highly bullshit” before comparing the equation with her own understanding of sibling relationships.

“Because it's highly bullshit. Brother and sister relationships are not like this. My brother will never be bald for me. My brother will make me bald instead. And you people will agree that a brother and sister relationship is like this.”

“It is like this. What is this boy doing? I don't understand.”

Pavitra also referred to Kashvi, who has exited the show, saying:“And I feel good for that girl who got out of this mess. I personally don't know her. And I am sorry that I am even taking her name.”

Addressing Scout directly, she said,“What are you doing bro? Stop doing that bullshit in the house. Don't do that.”

“There is a lot going on in Bigg Boss. There is a lot going on. But you are making a mess.”“And we are people who have brothers and sisters. We are not proud of you bro. Like super cheap.”

“Cheap. Do not call this relationship a brother and sister relationship. This is pure. It is pure love. It is not a brother and sister relationship. It is pure love. Bullshit.”

–IANS

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