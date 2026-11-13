UKPNP Demands UN Probe Into Killing of Schoolgirl in PoJK Rawalakot

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 13 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the reported killing of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Mutialmera, Rawalakot, in PoJK, allegedly involving gunfire by Pakistani security forces, and called for an independent international investigation into the incident.

In a post on X, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan highlighted the reported killing of Ayesha Saqib, a ninth-grade student, who was allegedly shot while playing in the courtyard of her home. According to local reports cited in the post, the incident took place on November 12, 2026. Her sister, Jawairiya Saqib, was reportedly critically injured in the same incident. Describing the incident as deeply alarming, Khan stressed that a child's home should be a place of safety rather than a place of death.

The UKPNP strongly condemned the reported incident and appealed to the United Nations, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UNICEF, the European Union and international human rights organisations to intervene.

In his post, Khan outlined six urgent demands on behalf of the organisation, calling for an immediate explanation from Pakistan regarding reported civilian killings since June 5, 2026, and independent international investigations into alleged human rights violations. The UKPNP also demanded an immediate halt to alleged attacks on civilians, including reported drone strikes, mortar shelling and the use of heavy weapons. It further called for the establishment of an independent, UN-supervised international fact-finding mission to examine the reported incidents. Additionally, the organisation urged international bodies to ensure urgent medical treatment for those injured and justice for affected families. It called for the identification of individuals responsible through impartial investigations and demanded accountability in accordance with international law.

Warning against the consequences of continued violence, Khan said that statements of concern alone were insufficient to protect children and save innocent lives. He urged the international community to move beyond expressions of concern and take concrete action to protect civilians. "The blood of Kashmiri children demands justice, not silence," Khan stated in his post, reiterating the organisation's call for civilian protection, an end to violence and an independent international investigation without delay. The UKPNP's appeal comes amid allegations of civilian casualties and human rights violations in the region, with the organisation urging international institutions to investigate the reported incidents and ensure accountability.