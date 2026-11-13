Stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Among Writers for Avengers Doomsday

Los Angeles [US], November 13 (ANI): Amid growing anticipation for Marvel Studios' next outing, 'Avengers: Doomsday', fresh details have taken excitement to the next level. According to Variety, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could be back to the franchise. Fans were quick to spot the screenwriting credits for 'Doomsday', which lists both Reynolds and Jackman among the 10 writers who contributed to the movie, Variety stated. It is worth mentioning that Ryan Reynolds was one of the writers on 'Deadpool 2' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine', while this marks Jackman's first writing credit. The main feature writing credits for 'Doomsday' go to Marvel veteran Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, the creator of 'Loki' and writer of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The credits for additional literary materials go to McFeely, Waldron, Eric Pearson, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jeff Loveness, Andrew Lanham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Reynolds and Jackman. Meanwhile, anticipation is building for 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had earlier unveiled the first details of Infinity Vision, a new premium theatrical format, at CinemaCon, according to Variety. Disney is rebranding existing screens at premium theatres as Infinity Vision screens, aiming to offer audiences an enhanced viewing experience with high-quality visuals and sound. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to arrive in Indian theatres a day before its US release, giving fans in India the chance to witness the epic Marvel showdown ahead of American audiences. Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the plot for 'Avengers: Doomsday', except for the fact that Downey's Doctor Doom will come as the superheroes' most feared foe. (ANI)