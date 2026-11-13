Abu Dhabi Confirms 2026 F1 Grand Prix Final To Be Held At Yas Marina
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi is set to host the 18th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 3 to 6, 2026, at Yas Marina Circuit, the media office has confirmed.
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