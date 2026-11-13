US Demand That Iraq Disarm Brigades Misreads The Security Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iraq marked Sovereignty Day on September 30, 2026, by holding a four-day national holiday in celebration of the departure of US-led international forces.

American troops, by far the largest contingent, had been stationed there since 2014 as part of an 87-member coalition that provided Baghdad with military and intelligence assistance. Their departure was seen as a vital step in Iraq's transition to sovereign security.

The day was also set to mark another development toward that end: the establishment of a“state monopoly” on arms aimed at neutering, in particular, Iranian-backed armed groups that have proliferated since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

But the Iraqi government missed its target date. Instead, the deadline has now been pushed back to June 2027.

As an expert on Iraqi politics and security, I fear that this initial delay portends a wider problem. The Iraqi government is facing increasing pressure from the US to bring Iranian-aligned armed actors under control.

As recently as early November 2026, President Donald Trump reportedly warned Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi of consequences – financial penalties or potential direct strikes against such groups – should disarmament not happen.

But Washington and Baghdad appear to be on different pages when it comes to establishing a so-called state monopoly on the arms. For Iraq's government, it means pulling some armed groups further within the orbit of the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF – a state-sponsored umbrella of armed actors.

The US, meanwhile, clearly envisions something very different: the demilitarization of armed groups and likely a fundamental reorganization of the PMF itself. Behind that disconnect is a seemingly irreconcilable difference of how both see the role of the Iraqi state.

Blurred lines

Dozens of armed groups, including those that are Iranian-aligned, currently make up the patchwork of security forces across Iraq's decentralized political landscape. Some of these have a relationship with the Iraqi state that is complicated and subject to change.