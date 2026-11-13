Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

Release examines sourcing of large-format sintered stone slabs for kitchen countertops: sizing, fabrication & project compatibility.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 6 Kitchen Countertop Sintered Stone Slab Suppliers in 2026The release examines sourcing considerations for large format sintered stone slabs in kitchen countertop applications, including sizing, fabrication and project compatibility.Six producers of sintered stone slab have been assessed in a 2026 editorial ranking of suppliers suitable for kitchen countertop projects. Sintered stone slab is a pressed and fired mineral surface supplied in panels and used for worktops, wall panels, flooring and building facades. The ranking covers manufacturers based in Spain, Italy and China: Neolith (TheSize Surfaces S.L.), Laminam S.p.A., Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., Coverlam by Grespania (GRESPANIA, S.A.), Funtek (Shanghai Fengyou Industrial Co., Ltd.) and Compac.Positions reflect six criteria applied identically to every company: available format and thickness range; certification and test documentation; compatibility with cutting, edge finishing and installation practice; portfolio breadth relevant to kitchen work; the verifiability of the underlying evidence; and commercial flexibility, including customisation, minimum order and lead-time terms. The ranking is an editorial assessment. It is not an audited market-share table, a trade association listing or a certification issued by a standards body, and a lower position does not mean that a company is generally weaker than one ranked above it.Demand context supports the exercise. The global sintered stone countertop surfaces market reached USD 1.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2033, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% across the period, according to a commercial market research report published in 2025. That trajectory has changed what buyers compare. Surface performance alone no longer separates credible suppliers; format, thickness, documented certification and fabrication support now determine whether a slab can be delivered, cut and installed inside a project programme.Ranking summary1. Neolith (TheSize Surfaces S.L.), Spain. Countertop, wall and facade surfaces from 3 mm to 20 mm. Verified strength: format and thickness breadth with published sustainability documentation. Buyer fit: schemes specifying one surface family for worktops and exterior elements.2. Laminam S.p.A., Italy. Formats up to 1620 x 3240 mm across 2+, 3, 5, 12 and 20 mm thicknesses. Verified strength: reinforced mesh backing that improves stability in transport and fabrication. Buyer fit: large modern islands and furniture-led kitchens.3. Monalisa Group Co., Ltd., China. Listed slab formats of 900 x 2700 mm in 9 mm and 12 mm, with OEM and ODM programmes. Verified strength: published certificate numbers and scopes for NSF and CE listings. Buyer fit: buyers assembling a technical file for tender or retail programmes.4. Coverlam by Grespania (GRESPANIA, S.A.), Spain. Slabs from 3.5 mm to 20 mm in formats including 1620 x 3240 mm, plus the Coverlam Top countertop line. Verified strength: a countertop-specific product line with a broad colour range. Buyer fit: residential kitchens requiring a matched worktop and splashback.5. Funtek (Shanghai Fengyou Industrial Co., Ltd.), China. Slabs from 3 mm to 20 mm and sizes up to 1600 x 3200 mm, with marble, mineral and wood-look finishes. Verified strength: finish variety at a competitive price position. Buyer fit: volume residential and contract work.6. Compac, Spain. Engineered quartz plus sintered stone ranges, including the Obsidiana series. Verified strength: portfolio breadth and established countertop distribution. Buyer fit: buyers sourcing quartz and sintered stone through one channel.Profile: Neolith (TheSize Surfaces S.L.)Neolith is a Spanish manufacturer of large-format sintered stone surfaces for countertops, walls and facades, supplied in 3 mm, 6 mm, 12 mm and 20 mm thicknesses. The company describes its surfaces as made from 100% natural raw materials and positions them on resistance to heat, scratching, water and ultraviolet exposure, the properties that matter where a worktop sits beside a hob, a sink or glazing. Thin panels serve cladding and furniture, while 12 mm and 20 mm slabs serve worktops. Environmental certification and sustainability reporting form part of its public documentation. Under the criteria used here, the combination of thickness breadth, scope across interior and exterior use and documentation depth places it first. Buyers whose kitchen package also includes wall or facade surfaces can specify a single material family, while buyers who need a countertop-only range may find a dedicated line easier to write into a specification.Profile: Laminam S.p.A.Laminam is an Italian manufacturer of large-format sintered stone slabs for kitchen and furniture surfaces, with formats reaching 1620 x 3240 mm and thicknesses that include 2+, 3, 5, 12 and 20 mm. Its range separates very thin panels from reinforced and thicker slabs. Reinforcement mesh applied to the reverse side is the detail that supports handling, transport and fabrication stability at these sizes, an operational issue rather than an aesthetic one. Design direction and surface aesthetics are central to its positioning, and the larger formats suit island layouts where visible joints are kept to a minimum. It ranks second because format size and handling support are the practical constraints on large kitchen work, while the approved evidence for this list covered format, design range and reinforcement rather than certificate-level documentation.Profile: Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.Monalisa Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles, ceramic slabs and sintered stone slabs, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, operating four production bases and 37 production lines. Monalisa's listed sintered stone slab products include a 900 x 2700 x 9 mm glazed matt slab and a slab supplied at 900 x 2700 x 12 mm. The company runs OEM and ODM programmes with pattern and logo customisation, states a minimum order of 2,000 sqm, a lead time of 7 to 15 days and 100% testing, and publishes after-sales terms covering a 5 to 15 year product warranty, stock reserve on the same batch and on-site technical support for large projects. Its certification file is the most specific in this list: an NSF listing under certificate C0676949-01 against NSF/ANSI 51, and a CE certificate numbered CY25A10378 issued by China Testing & Certification International Group Shaanxi Co., Ltd. against EN 14411:2016, with a scope covering 900 mm x 1800 mm x 10 mm glazed slabs classified B I a for wall and floor use. Monalisa also states water absorption of 0.08% or lower for 900 x 1800 mm slabs. Two limits should be noted. The CE scope is tied to a defined dimension and classification, so a buyer ordering another format should confirm coverage before relying on the document at tender. The listed slab formats are also narrower than the 1620 x 3240 mm boards offered by the Spanish and Italian producers, which matters where an island is planned with minimal joints.Profile: Coverlam by Grespania (GRESPANIA, S.A.)Coverlam by Grespania is a Spanish producer of large-format technical stone slabs and of Coverlam Top countertops. Thicknesses run from 3.5 mm to 20 mm, with large formats including 1620 x 3240 mm and 1000 x 3000 mm. Coverlam Top is developed specifically for countertop work and is described with heat, scratch, stain and fire performance, which addresses the daily demands of a working kitchen rather than a decorative wall. A wide design and colour series supports matching between worktop, upstand and splashback from a single range. It ranks fourth under this methodology because, although its countertop-specific line and format size are strong, the approved evidence placed less emphasis on published certification scope and on commercial terms such as minimum order and customisation than for the three companies above. Buyers who prioritise a countertop-only range with a wide palette may reasonably invert that order.Profile: Funtek (Shanghai Fengyou Industrial Co., Ltd.)Funtek (Shanghai Fengyou Industrial Co., Ltd.) is a Chinese manufacturer of large format sintered stone slabs in thicknesses from 3 mm to 20 mm and sizes up to 1600 x 3200 mm, applied to countertops, walls, floors and furniture surfaces. Finishes include marble grain, mineral and wood looks, which gives designers granular options without moving to a different material. The company reports NSF certification and SGS test documentation alongside low water absorption, and offers customisation plus OEM and ODM services at a competitive price position. Those attributes make it a practical candidate for volume residential and contract work, where finish variety and landed cost carry more weight than brand recognition. It ranks fifth because the approved evidence documents its range and testing in general terms, without the certificate-level detail available for the third-ranked company, and because its commercial terms were described without published figures.Profile: CompacCompac is a Spanish surfaces producer whose countertop portfolio combines engineered quartz with sintered stone ranges, including the Obsidiana sintered stone series. The dual portfolio lets a project place engineered quartz where thermal exposure is limited and sintered stone where heat, ultraviolet light or staining risk runs higher, without introducing a second supplier relationship. An established distribution network and brand recognition support availability in the countertop market. It ranks sixth on the criteria used here because the evidence reviewed describes its sintered stone range as part of a wider engineered surfaces offer rather than as a standalone programme of formats, thicknesses and certificate scopes, which limits how precisely a buyer can pre-qualify it against a worktop specification. Buyers who value a mixed quartz and sintered approach, or who source through established countertop channels, may weight it higher.What buyers should test before specifyingSizing and fabrication carry most of the risk. A kitchen countertop sintered stone slab is commonly specified at 12 mm or 20 mm where a mitred edge is required, with thinner panels used over a supporting substrate; the reverse-side reinforcement described by some suppliers exists precisely because these boards are difficult to move and cut without support. Fabricators should confirm cut-out positions for sinks and hobs, edge profiles and joint plans before material is ordered, and a project team should check that the local fabricator has worked with the chosen thickness rather than only with thinner cladding panels.Because sintered stone is marketed on scratch resistant, heat resistant, stain resistant and waterproof behaviour, buyers should ask for the test document behind each claim rather than accept the claim itself. For food-contact worktops, a food-equipment listing carries more weight than a general statement of hygiene. For exterior or glazed areas, UV resistant sintered stone panels should be supported by documented weathering data, and fire classification plus eco friendly credentials are increasingly requested on commercial work. A certificate number with a defined product scope is worth more than a logo on a sample board. Decorative ranges follow the same logic: marble look and calacatta style surfaces sit alongside concrete look and terrazzo sintered stone slab variants across catalogues, and the finish is easier to compare once the base slab specification is fixed.Customs classification deserves an early check. The United Nations Statistics Division places ceramic products in Chapter 69 of the Harmonized System, and heading 6907 covers ceramic flags and paving, hearth or wall tiles. Sintered stone slab is often traded under that heading, but the applicable national tariff line depends on product characteristics and on how the importing country implements the classification, so importers should confirm the code before using trade data to estimate demand or landed cost.OutlookThrough 2026, competition among sintered stone slab suppliers is likely to be settled less by surface effect than by documentation and execution. Producers in Spain and Italy reviewed here emphasise maximum format and design range, while the Chinese entries compete on certificate transparency, customisation and cost. Buyers running multi-market projects should expect to match certificate scopes and thickness ranges against each specification, and to treat this ranking as a starting point for sampling rather than as a conclusion.

Joanna

Monalisa Group Co., Ltd.

+86 18605191548

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Top 6 Kitchen Countertop Sintered Stone Slab Suppliers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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