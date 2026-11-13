Muzig AI Draws About 1,000 To Seoul Concert Featuring AI-Composed Music

An orchestra performs at the Muzig AI concert at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul.

Conductor Kim Jin-hwan leads the Seoul National Symphony Orchestra.

A vocalist performs with the orchestra.

A 60-piece orchestra brings AI-generated compositions to the stage as the platform reports 100,000 users and international recognition

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Muzig AI, a generative music platform, drew about 1,000 attendees to a Sept. 20 concert at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. Billed as“Studio Ghibli & Hans Zimmer: An Orchestral Concert With Muzig AI,” the program paired familiar film scores with original music created using artificial intelligence, then arranged and performed by professional musicians.From AI Composition to a Live 60-Piece OrchestraThe program brought together music from Studio Ghibli animated films, scores by the composer Hans Zimmer and original works made with Muzig AI. By placing well-known soundtracks alongside newly created AI pieces, the concert invited listeners to hear the contrast between established cinematic music and a new form of composition.The AI-generated pieces were not simply played back as recordings. Compositions and lyrics developed with Muzig AI were arranged by professional musicians for an orchestra of about 60 players, then interpreted by a conductor and performed live. The process offered a practical example of collaboration: AI supplied the initial material, while musicians shaped its structure, expression and sound onstage.The performance featured the Seoul National Symphony Orchestra under conductor Kim Jin-hwan, joined by violinist Kim Jeong-yeon, pianist Park Joo-young and soprano Hong Chae-rin. Full-orchestra passages alternated with vocal and instrumental collaborations, moving between the lyrical qualities of Ghibli scores and the more forceful sound of cinematic music.A large screen behind the musicians displayed imagery coordinated with the music, adding a visual element to the live performance. The central idea was not to replace instrumentalists with AI, but to show how a musical concept developed using AI could become a concert work through human arrangement, interpretation and performance.Muzig AI Reports 100,000 Users and Expands Its Audio ToolsMuzig AI reports 100,000 users. Beyond generating songs from prompts for lyrics, genre and mood, it offers background music for photos and videos, sound effects, ambient audio and AI-audio authenticity checks. Its“Muzig of City” feature creates music based on a user's location, route, time of day and weather.The company reports ministerial awards from South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It was selected for the 2026 NVIDIA N-Up initiative under a government global collaboration program and has participated in NVIDIA Inception and the World Economic Forum's startup community.Muzig AI plans to take AI music beyond digital tracks and video into live performance, education and the arts. It hopes to connect everyday creators with professional arrangers and performers, bringing user-created music to concert halls.About Muzig AIOperated by Artium Group, Muzig AI lets users create music, sound effects and video soundtracks without formal training. It also offers location-based music and AI-audio authenticity tools, and reports 100,000 users.

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Muzig AI Draws About 1,000 to Seoul Concert Featuring AI-Composed Music News Provided By Muzig AI November 13, 2026, 10:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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