FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Lee Litberg, owner of Neverless Construction LLC and a deaf business owner specializing in construction and remodeling, is set to appear on America's Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on customer communication, problem-solving, and maintaining customer satisfaction in the construction industry.America's Top Contractors is a cinematic docuseries spotlighting contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders, exploring how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems, and grow their businesses. You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In his episode, Litberg will explore how navigating the construction industry as a deaf contractor shaped his approach to sales and customer relationships, including the importance of understanding clients' needs, presenting clear options, and maintaining consistent service standards.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America's Top Contractors continues to spotlight individuals shaping the construction industry through their work and leadership.“If you love what you do and you're good at it; that's what you should do!” said Litberg.Michael's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Michael Lee Litberg

America's Top Contractors TV

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Michael Lee Litberg to Appear on America's Top Contractors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 13, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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