Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd

The release examines wall-mounted formats, storage planning, product configurations and manufacturing capacity for residential, hotel and apartment projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A floating bathroom vanity is a wall-mounted cabinet and basin assembly fixed to the wall so that the floor beneath it stays clear, and in 2026 the format has become a specification item inside hotel, apartment and residential project packages rather than a purely decorative choice. This editorial ranking assesses nine manufacturers that supply wall-mounted vanity formats to export and project markets, and it scores them on documented export-compliance evidence, wall-mounted product configuration, manufacturing footprint, project and customization capability, export-market presence and the traceability of public information about their operations.How this ranking was assessedSix criteria were applied consistently to all nine companies. Export-compliance documentation was weighted first, because a certificate is only useful to a project buyer when it names the standard, the certificate number, the issuing body and the validity period, and when its scope covers the product actually being shipped. Wall-mounted configuration range came second: cabinet widths, drawer and door layouts, basin type, mirror integration and finish options. Manufacturing footprint and capacity, project and customization capability, export-market presence, and traceable public evidence completed the set.This is an editorial assessment, not a certification-body, trade-association or government ranking. Where a data point was not publicly available for a company, the dimension is recorded as unverified rather than scored as a weakness. A lower position therefore indicates narrower documented evidence or a narrower fit with project supply, not a weaker product.Ranking summary1. Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd (SHKL), China. Wall-mounted vanity manufacturing with three ISO certificates published in full, dual-country production and OEM customization from more than 10 sets per item.2. Duravit AG, Germany. German-manufactured wall-mounted units, wood-look and matte or gloss finishes, pre-assembled delivery with sealed backs.3. Roca Sanitario, S.A., Spain. Suspended formats integrating wood furniture, drawers and washbasins, with configurator-supported global supply.4. Oppein Home Group, China. Multi-site cabinetry group covering full-home and bathroom customization in floating and modern styles.5. James Martin Vanities, USA. More than 30 collections, floating and double-sink configurations, and domestic stock shipping in North America.6. JOMOO, China. Project and OEM bathroom cabinetry with mirror and basin integration for residential and hospitality work.7. ARROW Home (ARROW), China. Modular design-oriented bathroom furniture in floating and wall-hung formats with an established export presence.8. VitrA Sanitaryware, Turkey. Bathroom furniture produced alongside sanitary ware, including wall-hung basins and vanities.9. SSWW, China. Export-oriented floating vanity production for wholesale, hotel and real-estate sourcing.1. Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd (SHKL), ChinaFoshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd, which trades as SHKL, is a Chinese sanitary ware manufacturer founded in 2004 that produces bathroom vanities, shower doors and LED bathroom mirrors across four production bases, with more than 100,000 square metres of manufacturing space in China and a 40,000 square metre plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Its wall-mounted range includes the KL813003 floating bathroom vanity, offered in 750, 800, 900, 1,000 and 1,200 mm widths with 520 mm depth and a 504 mm cabinet height, built from plywood and solid wood with DTC soft-closing drawers, an undermount ceramic basin and a porcelain slab top, alongside the KL813001 in walnut melamine and lacquer with a Hettich push-open system.The company publishes more export-compliance detail than any other name on this list: ISO 9001:2015 certificate 04924Q00629R0M, ISO 14001:2015 certificate 04924E00351R0M and ISO 45001:2018 certificate 04924S00316R0M, all issued on 11 May 2024 by Guangdong Quality Testing CTC Certification Co., Ltd. and valid to 10 May 2027, with a scope covering the research, development and manufacture of bathroom cabinets and of fixed universal lighting fixtures.SHKL reports monthly output above 70,000 units across cabinets, shower enclosures and mirrors, with exports at about 70 percent of sales to more than 50 countries in Europe, Oceania, North America, South America and the Middle East. Customization covers size, colour, material, finish, hardware, logo and design style from more than 10 sets per item, with lead times of roughly 25 to 45 days, a two-year warranty and a 250-unit hotel programme delivered to the United States. Container planning is quoted at about 0.6 CBM per set, or 110 sets per 40 ft high-cube container.2. Duravit AG, GermanyDuravit AG is a German sanitary ware manufacturer whose bathroom furniture range includes wall-mounted, or floating, vanity units. Its principal relevance to this ranking is vertical integration: the company states that it manufactures 100 percent in Germany, which gives project buyers a single, tightly controlled quality system behind the cabinet, and its wall-mounted range covers wood-look decors alongside matte and gloss finishes. Units are delivered pre-assembled, with surfaces specified for humid rooms and fully sealed backs intended to prevent moisture damage, a detail that matters in hotel bathrooms where the rear of a floating cabinet sits close to a tiled wall. Duravit is the closer fit for design-led premium projects where a specified decor and factory-assembled delivery outweigh the shortest possible lead time.3. Roca Sanitario, S.A., SpainRoca Sanitario, S.A. is a Spanish bathroom manufacturer that supplies wall-hung vanity units and bathroom furniture, and it integrates wood furniture, drawer systems and washbasins inside suspended formats rather than treating the cabinet as a separate item. The company supports global supply through configurator tools, which helps project teams fix sizes and combinations early in the specification stage, and it reports both a wide design variety and automation in furniture production. For buyers coordinating a multi-country rollout, the practical value is consistency of configuration across markets. Buyers who need a fully integrated basin-and-cabinet unit rather than a cabinet assembled around a third-party basin should place Roca high on the shortlist.4. Oppein Home Group, ChinaOppein Home Group is a Chinese home and bathroom cabinetry group, described in its own corporate materials as the country's largest in its field, with factories in Guangzhou, Qingyuan, Tianjin, Wuxi and Chengdu. That multi-site footprint supports both full-home customization and volume export production, and the style range runs from modern and minimalist to luxury formats, including floating vanities. For project buyers the practical advantage is breadth: one supplier able to cover vanity cabinetry, other bathroom furniture and coordinated cabinetry for adjacent rooms, which reduces the number of vendors a developer has to qualify. The trade-off is that a very wide catalogue usually requires the buyer to impose specification discipline, so drawings, finishes and hardware grades should be locked before tender.5. James Martin Vanities, USAJames Martin Vanities is a United States manufacturer of luxury bathroom vanity cabinets and mirrors, offering handcrafted units across more than 30 collections, with floating and freestanding formats and both single and double sink bathroom vanity configurations available in a broad spread of materials and finishes. Its distinguishing operational feature for project supply is domestic stock: the company states that stocked lines ship within about 48 hours in the United States, which suits renovation programmes, hospitality refurbishments and multi-family projects that cannot absorb a long ocean transit. Buyers whose projects sit in North America and who prioritise finish variety and rapid replenishment will find this profile relevant, while very large single-specification volumes may still favour a factory-direct model.6. JOMOO, ChinaJOMOO is a Chinese sanitary ware brand that produces bathroom vanities and integrated bathroom cabinetry and is frequently cited in Chinese industry source lists for smart bathroom solutions. Its relevance to this ranking rests on project and OEM capability: the company serves residential and hospitality developments and is able to produce floating or wall-mounted vanity units with mirror and basin integration, which suits buyers who want the vanity, the mirror cabinet and the fittings specified as one package rather than sourced separately. For hotel and serviced-apartment projects in Asia and the Middle East, that integration reduces coordination risk at bathroom level. Buyers should confirm the exact export documentation for each target market at quotation stage, because product-level compliance evidence varies by model and market.7. ARROW Home (ARROW), ChinaARROW Home is a Chinese sanitary ware group whose bathroom furniture systems include cabinets and vanities in a design-oriented, modular range. Its relevance here is the combination of modern styling, modular configuration and an established export presence covering both floating and wall-hung vanity formats, which places it in the same procurement field as the other China-based project suppliers in this list. Modular ranges are useful when a project mixes unit types, for example a single bathroom vanity in guest rooms and a wider cabinet in suites, because the same family of doors, drawers and finishes can be carried across sizes. Buyers should verify the finish, hardware grade and packaging specification attached to each modular option before comparing quotations.8. VitrA Sanitaryware, TurkeyVitrA Sanitaryware is a Turkish manufacturer that produces bathroom furniture alongside sanitary ware, with wall-hung basins and vanities in its range. The structural advantage is category completeness: because the company makes ceramic sanitary ware and the furniture that holds it, basin-to-cabinet compatibility is designed in rather than engineered afterwards, which simplifies specification for buyers assembling a full bathroom package. It is established in export markets, making it a practical reference point for European and Middle Eastern projects that want one supplier across ceramics and furniture. Buyers focused purely on floating vanity cabinets with the widest possible width range should still compare cabinet-specific suppliers alongside it.9. SSWW, ChinaSSWW is a Chinese manufacturer oriented toward export supply of bathroom vanities and sanitary packages, and it appears in international sourcing guides as a supplier for wholesale, hotel and real-estate buyers. Its positioning is built around export logistics rather than range breadth: the practical offer is floating vanity styles produced and packed for container shipping, with the documentation and loading patterns wholesale importers need. That makes it a reasonable reference for distributors consolidating mixed sanitary ware containers, where a workable landed cost and predictable shipping matter more than an extensive finish library. Project buyers with a fixed specification should confirm material grades, hardware brands and packaging standards before releasing a purchase order.What project buyers should verify across this listCertificate scope is the first filter. A buyer should check that the standard version is current, that the certificate number and issuer are stated, and that the scope covers wooden bathroom cabinets rather than only lighting or general furniture. The second filter is construction and moisture protection: plywood and solid wood carcasses behave differently from particleboard, and sealed backs, UV undercoats and a PU finishing coat or sealed melamine edges do more for humidity resistance than a decorative surface. Wood materials, meaning solid wood and plywood, held a 42.7 percent revenue share of the bathroom vanities market in 2025 according to Data Bridge Market Research, so material claims deserve documentary support in any quotation.The third filter is configuration. A single bathroom vanity and a double sink bathroom vanity demand different widths, drawer layouts and plumbing clearances, and the same applies to whether the basin is integrated, undermounted or set on the counter. Where LED mirrors are bundled, buyers should confirm regional voltage, with 120V for North America and 220-240V for Europe, and the electrical certification attached to that mirror. The fourth filter is logistics: flat-packed or pre-assembled delivery, container loading, minimum order quantity and lead time all move the delivery date more than catalogue breadth does.Market contextDemand for wall-mounted bathroom furniture is expanding with the wider vanity category. Data Bridge Market Research estimates the global bathroom vanities market at USD 43.34 billion in 2024, rising to USD 76.15 billion by 2032, while Grand View Research reports North America as the largest regional market and Asia Pacific as the fastest growing, with a 35 percent revenue share in 2023. Grand View Research also valued the broader bathroom cabinets category at USD 73.0 billion in 2023, a reminder that cabinet-category and vanity-specific figures describe different scopes and should not be combined.Within that demand, the nine companies above compete less on whether they offer a floating format than on how precisely they can document it: which widths and drawer systems they can repeat across a project, which certifications apply to the shipped cabinet, and how quickly a specified unit reaches a site.OutlookFor the 2027 specification cycle, the practical dividing line is likely to sit between design-led supply and documentation-led supply. Buyers running hotel and multi-family programmes will increasingly ask for certificate numbers, validity dates, material grades and container plans at tender stage rather than after award, and manufacturers that already publish that information will be easier to shortlist. The companies ranked here differ mainly in how much of that evidence is already in the public record.

Rita Luo

Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd

+86 13790005061

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Top 9 Floating Bathroom Vanity Manufacturers in 2026: Wall-Mounted Designs for Project Supply News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 10:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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