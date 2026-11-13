'In The Interest Of Devotees': Gujarat Dy CM On PM Modi Postponing Ambaji Visit Amid Festive Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his scheduled visit to Ambaji temple on November 14, coinciding with Labh Pancham, to ensure that devotees visiting the shrine do not face any inconvenience amid the anticipated rush, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday.

Explaining the decision, Sanghavi said PM Modi had personally decided to defer his visit after considering the large number of devotees arriving at the temple over the past two to three days and the possibility of a further increase in footfall on Labh Pancham.

“Respected PM Modi ji is a great devotee of Maa Amba. He was scheduled to visit Ambaji tomorrow on the occasion of Labh Pancham. However, considering the large number of devotees visiting the temple over the past two-three days, the crowd may increase further on Labh Pancham,” Sanghavi said.

He said the Prime Minister had directed the state government to ensure that devotees were not inconvenienced, choosing to visit the temple on another occasion instead.

“To ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience on Labh Pancham, he himself took an immediate decision in their interest, saying that he would come for darshan on a special occasion later, but the state government should make arrangements so that not a single devotee faces any difficulty,” Sanghavi said.

“He has postponed his visit to Ambaji in the interest of the people, so that everyone's wishes are fulfilled, and devotees can begin their New Year by offering prayers at the feet of Maa Amba. Modi ji will visit again in the coming days to seek the blessings of Maa Amba,” he added.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday to offer prayers and perform rituals on Labh Pancham, an auspicious occasion associated with new beginnings.

The temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peeths, attracts devotees from Gujarat and neighbouring states.

The proposed visit had prompted preparations by the district administration and security agencies, with arrangements being reviewed to facilitate the Prime Minister's visit alongside the regular movement of pilgrims.

On Thursday, Sanghavi visited Ambaji and reviewed the preparations, saying the arrangements were being made to ensure ordinary devotees could have smooth and timely darshan.

However, with a substantial number of pilgrims already visiting the shrine during the Diwali holiday period and more expected on Labh Pancham, the Prime Minister's temple programme was postponed.

The Banaskantha Collector's office had also issued a notice on Thursday stating that the programme scheduled for November 14 had been postponed for administrative reasons.

PM Modi is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport on Friday evening and travel to Gandhinagar, where he will stay overnight at Lok Bhavan. Following the change in the itinerary, he is expected to return to Delhi on Saturday morning instead of travelling to Ambaji.

Earlier on Friday, Sanghavi visited the Jain pilgrimage centre of Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir Temple in Mahudi, Gandhinagar district and offered prayers.

He prayed for Gujarat's continued progress, peace and prosperity, and the well-being of its people. Mansa MLA J.S. Patel and other officials were also present.