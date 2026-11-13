Uttarakhand News: Kashipur And Rudrapur Secure First Awards, Pushkar Dhami Congratulates Teams

Uttarakhand has made great strides towards becoming a clean city with Kashipur and Rudrapur winning the highest awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised both cities' successes.

Mayors and top officials from both cities met with the Chief Minister at his office to discuss their achievements. The CM praised the combined efforts of elected representatives, administration, municipal officials and sanitation staff.

Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 - Kashipur And Rudrapur Win Highest Awards

The awards were given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the delegation said. This took place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Kashipur won the highest award in the state of Uttarakhand. Rudrapur won the highest award for Himalayan States. This recognised its efforts towards improving sanitation in the city.

The delegation consists of Kashipur Mayor Deepak Bali, Rudrapur Mayor Vikas Sharma, Director of the Urban Development Department Vinod Goswami, Kashipur Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Bisht, Rudrapur Municipal Commissioner Shipra Joshi and Manoj Pandey, State Mission Manager of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Praises Achievements As A Source Of Pride

The CM praised the representatives saying that this was a team effort.

"We thank the sanitation staff, municipal staff, elected representatives and administration for their hard work."

He also praised the Swachh Bharat Mission which was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government are committed to creating cleaner, healthier and well managed cities.

Clean City Mission - Dhami Praises Community Efforts

Dhami also commented that the government should not be the only organisations responsible for keeping our cities clean. Citizens should also make cleanliness a part of their daily lives.

We should improve our waste management, dispose of our rubbish in a scientific manner, improve sanitation and keep our public areas clean.

Dhami encouraged Urban Local Bodies to run awareness campaigns and get citizens involved with the cleanliness. More community involvement will help improve cleanliness.

Dhami Encourages Other Urban Local Bodies To Take Inspiration

The success of Kashipur and Rudrapur will inspire other urban local bodies across Uttarakhand.

Municipalities should implement better practices, innovative solutions and work closely together to improve sanitation.

The delegation also gave an update on current waste management, civic and Swachh Survekshan preparation activities. Secretary Nitesh Jha was also in attendance.

Dhami is confident that working together will help create better benchmarks in Uttarakhand cities for cleanliness, protecting the environment and sustainable urban development.