Gardening Tips: 5 Auspicious Plants Believed To Attract Wealth And Good Luck At Home

From Tulsi to lucky bamboo, these five auspicious plants are traditionally associated with wealth, prosperity and positive energy, while adding natural beauty and freshness to your home.

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, holds an important place in many Indian households and is traditionally considered auspicious. According to Vastu beliefs, keeping a healthy Tulsi plant at home is associated with positivity, spiritual well-being and prosperity. Place it in a spot with adequate sunlight and water it regularly without allowing the soil to become soggy.

The money plant is a popular indoor choice because of its attractive heart-shaped leaves and easy maintenance. Vastu traditions associate it with financial growth, abundance and good fortune. It can be grown in soil or water and thrives in bright, indirect light.

Lucky bamboo is valued in traditional Feng Shui for its association with good fortune, harmony and success. The number of stalks is believed to carry different symbolic meanings, with arrangements often chosen for particular wishes. It can grow in water or soil and does well in a bright location away from harsh direct sunlight.

Rose plants are admired for their colourful blooms and are often associated with love, happiness and beauty. In traditional beliefs, flowering plants are considered a positive addition to the home and are thought to encourage harmony and uplifting energy. Grow roses in pots with well-draining soil and place them where they receive at least five to six hours of sunlight.

Parijatha, also known as night-flowering jasmine, holds a special place in Indian mythology and is regarded as a sacred plant. Its fragrant white flowers with orange centres are traditionally associated with purity, spirituality and auspiciousness. Plant it in well-draining soil and choose a sunny location to encourage healthy growth and flowering.