Metal Forging Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Metal Forging Market Size and Share Analysis The global metal forging market size was valued at USD 78.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 82.86 billion in 2026 to USD 133.07 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the metal forging market with a share of 54.8% in 2025. Metal forging refers to a manufacturing process in which metal is shaped by applying compressive forces through hammers, presses, or dies to produce strong and durable components. Metal forging products are commonly tracked under HSN Code 7326 (other articles of iron or steel) and SIC Code 3462 (Iron and Steel Forgings). The metal forging market demand is driven by the need for high-strength components, increasing automotive production, and the demand for lightweight and durable parts in aerospace and industrial applications. Manufacturers are using closed-die forging, open-die forging, precision forging, cold forging, and advanced forging presses to produce automotive components, aerospace components, industrial equipment, and energy sector components, contributing to metal forging growth. Metal Forging Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 78.10 Billion2026 Market Size USD 82.86 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 133.07 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.10%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North America Market Share (2025) 54.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 7.4%Segment Insights By Material Leading Segment Carbon Steel Market Share in 2025 38.4% By Forging Technique Fastest-growing Segment Cold Forging CAGR 7.1% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Automotive Market Share in 2025 39.2% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift toward Precision Metal Forging Technologies The metal forging market analysis shows a shift toward precision forging that enables tighter dimensional control and consistent component geometry. Advanced forging equipment, die-design software, and process monitoring systems are being used to improve forming accuracy and reduce material variation. These technologies are supporting the production of complex forged components for automotive, aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. 02 Transition to Closed-Die Forging Processes The market is witnessing higher adoption of closed-die forging processes, where heated metal is formed within shaped dies to produce components with defined geometries. Modern closed-die systems are incorporating automated material handling, controlled forming parameters, and advanced die technologies to improve production consistency. The process is being applied to manufacture high-strength components such as shafts, gears, connecting rods, and structural parts. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the metal forging market share due to dependence on steel and non-ferrous metals, forging dies, specialized machinery, energy-intensive production processes, and industrial transportation networks. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as raw material shortages, energy cost fluctuations, equipment delays, and transportation constraints can prolong production disruptions before material availability and forging capacity stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.2 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 4.90%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of forged metals and industrial inputs, stabilized energy and material costs, expanded forging capacity, and smoother logistics, metal forging market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.10%. 01 The metal forging market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by forging capacity expansion, advanced hydraulic press installations, machining and heat-treatment capabilities, new manufacturing facilities, and capital infusion for production modernization. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Metal Forging Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Bharat Forge USD 188 Million In August 2026, Bharat Forge planned approximately USD 188 million in capex over the following 12–18 months across forging, machining, heat treatment, and ring rolling, including new facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Amic Forging Limited USD 6.9 Million In July 2026, Amic Forging Limited raised approximately USD 6.9 million through an equity and convertible-warrant issue involving Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Calliope Capital Advisors, Kvasa Capital, and other investors. Safran USD 140 Million In April 2026, Safran announced an over USD 140 million investment at its Gennevilliers forging facility for a new 30,000-ton hydraulic press, expected to be operational in 2029.

Source: Secondary Research

Metal Forging Market Dynamics 01

Demand for Energy-Efficient Forging Processes and Adoption of Advanced Forging Simulation Technologies Drives Market

The demand for energy-efficient forging processes is increasing as manufacturers seek to reduce energy consumption and production costs. Advanced heating systems, process automation, and optimized forging cycles can improve material utilization and reduce energy losses during production. These improvements also support more efficient manufacturing operations and lower resource consumption. The focus on efficient production is supporting adoption of advanced metal forging processes.

The adoption of advanced forging simulation technologies is increasing as manufacturers seek better control over complex forging operations. Simulation tools can help evaluate material flow, forming conditions, tool performance, and potential defects before actual production. This reduces trial-and-error requirements and supports consistent production of high-quality forged components. Greater use of digital process optimization is supporting growth of the metal forging market.

01

Environmental Concerns from Forging Operations and High Initial Investment in Automated Forging Systems Restrict Market Expansion

Environmental concerns from forging operations can increase compliance requirements and operating costs for manufacturers. Forging processes can generate emissions, noise, heat, and industrial waste, particularly in energy-intensive production facilities. Manufacturers may need additional equipment and process improvements to manage these impacts. These requirements can increase production costs and restrain market growth.

High initial investment in automated forging systems can create a barrier for small and medium-sized manufacturers. Automated presses, robotic handling systems, control equipment, and related infrastructure require substantial upfront spending. Integration and employee training can further increase implementation costs. These financial requirements can slow the adoption of advanced forging technologies and restrain market expansion.

01

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01

Complex Tooling & Die Maintenance and Skilled Workforce Gaps Hinders Growth

Forging operations depend on dies, molds, and specialized tooling that experience wear under repeated high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. Frequent inspection, repair, and replacement can increase downtime and maintenance costs for manufacturers. These requirements can reduce production efficiency and make it difficult to maintain consistent output at high volumes.

Metal forging requires skilled workers to operate forging equipment, manage temperatures, control forming processes, and inspect finished components. Limited availability of experienced technicians can increase training requirements and create production bottlenecks. Workforce gaps can therefore make it harder for manufacturers to expand capacity and adopt more advanced forging technologies.

Metal Forging Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Material

The carbon steel segment accounted for a share of 38.4% in 2025 due to its high strength, durability, and suitability for a wide range of forging applications. Its use across automotive, industrial machinery, construction, and other heavy-duty applications supports its demand in metal forging.

The titanium segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, driven by demand for lightweight and high-strength forged components. Titanium forging is increasingly used in applications where strength, corrosion resistance, and weight reduction are important.

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By Forging Technique

The closed-die forging segment accounted for a share of 43.5% in 2025, owing to its ability to produce strong and precise components with consistent shapes and dimensions.

The cold forging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, fueled by its ability to produce precise components with improved material utilization. The process is suitable for high-volume manufacturing of fasteners, automotive parts, and other small metal components.

By Application

The automotive segment accounted for a share of 39.2% in 2025 due to the extensive use of forged components in engines, transmissions, steering systems, suspension systems, and other vehicle parts.

The aerospace & defense segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, supported by demand for lightweight and high-strength forged components for aircraft, engines, landing systems, and defense equipment.

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Metal Forging Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Metal Forging Market

Asia Pacific: Market Dominance Led by Large-Scale Industrial Manufacturing Base

The Asia Pacific metal forging market accounted for a share of 54.8% in 2025. The region is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

China Metal Forging Market

The China metal forging market is driven by industrial manufacturing and advanced metal forming, with Kobe Steel supplying forged crankshafts and other forged components. Oher players also offer large-scale forging processes that combine steelmaking, forging, heat treatment, and precision machining.

India Metal Forging Market

The India metal forging market is expected to benefit from continued expansion of automotive manufacturing and domestic component supply chains. India's PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components has supported approximately USD 5.2 billion in cumulative investments, while the government's specialty-steel PLI Scheme 1.2 added commitments for 8.7 million tons of downstream steel and alloy-making capacity. This strengthens the domestic raw material and component ecosystem for forging manufacturers.

Japan Metal Forging Market

The Japan metal forging market is shaped by precision metal forming and advanced industrial manufacturing, with Nippon Steel operating large-scale forging lines in Japan to produce die-forged crankshafts and front axle beams for automobiles, trucks, buses, and industrial machinery. Its forging operations include high-speed presses of up to 16,000 tons and use high-precision forming to manufacture complex metal components.

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Middle East & Africa Metal Forging Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Supported by Industrial Localization Initiatives

The Middle East & Africa metal forging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

UAE Metal Forging Market

The UAE metal forging market is shaped by the country's industrial localization and manufacturing initiatives. The UAE's Operation 300bn strategy targets growth in the national industrial sector and greater local production of industrial goods, creating opportunities for domestic manufacturing of forged components used in energy, machinery, and infrastructure projects.

South Africa Metal Forging Market

The South Africa metal forging market is driven by the country's established automotive manufacturing base. South Africa's Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP) supports local vehicle production and component manufacturing, creating demand for locally produced metal components and precision-engineered parts used in automotive applications.

Latin America Metal Forging Market

Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Rising Automotive Manufacturing

The Latin America metal forging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, supported by rising automotive production, industrial equipment manufacturing, and demand for durable metal components.

Brazil Metal Forging Market

The Brazil metal forging market is shaped by the country's strong agricultural machinery and heavy equipment manufacturing base. Forged steel components such as shafts, gears, pins, and connecting parts are widely used in tractors, harvesters, and other machinery operating under high mechanical loads.

Mexico Metal Forging Market

The Mexico metal forging market is fueled by the country's growing aerospace manufacturing industry. Aerospace production clusters in Querétaro and Chihuahua use precision-formed metal components for aircraft structures, landing systems, and engine-related applications, creating opportunities for advanced forging capabilities.

North America Metal Forging Market

North America: Market Growth Fueled by Demand for Advanced Forging Technologies across Aerospace and Defense Sector

The North America metal forging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, supported by the demand for precision-forged components across aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, and industrial applications.

U.S. Metal Forging Market

The US metal forging market is shaped by growing demand for lightweight and high-strength components in aerospace manufacturing. The U.S. Department of Defense's investment in modernizing domestic manufacturing capabilities is encouraging the use of advanced metal-forming and forging technologies for critical components used in aircraft, engines, and defense systems.

Canada Metal Forging Market

The Canada metal forging market is benefited by the country's aerospace and transportation manufacturing base. Canada's Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) supports investments in greener and more advanced aerospace manufacturing technologies, creating opportunities for improved forging and metal-forming processes used to produce lightweight and durable components.

Europe Metal Forging Market

Europe: Market Growth Driven by Modernization and Advanced Manufacturing Base

The Europe metal forging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, supported by the adoption of precision forming technologies, automated production systems, and advanced manufacturing processes.

United Kingdom Metal Forging Market

The United Kingdom metal forging market is benefited by the demand for high-strength components across aerospace, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement continues to support trade in industrial goods between the UK and EU, helping maintain cross-border supply chains for forged components and engineering products.

Germany Metal Forging Market

The Germany metal forging market is shaped by modernization across automotive and industrial manufacturing. Germany's Industry 4.0 framework is encouraging greater use of automation, digital process monitoring, and data-driven production, supporting the modernization of forging operations and improving production precision.

Competitive Landscape

The metal forging market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established forging manufacturers, metal processing companies, specialty alloy producers, automotive component suppliers, and regional forging companies. Key players such as Bharat Forge Limited, Arconic Inc., ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated), Nippon Steel Corporation, and Ellwood Group, Inc. are estimated to account for 20–25% of the global metal forging market share.

Established players compete mainly through forging capabilities, product quality, material expertise, manufacturing capacity, technological development, and global customer networks. Emerging and regional players in the metal forging market ecosystem focus on specialized forged components, competitive pricing, customized products, local manufacturing, and application-specific forging solutions.

Carbon Steel Alloy Steel Stainless Steel Aluminum Magnesium Titanium Others (Copper & Copper Alloys, Cobalt-Based Alloys, Others)

Closed-Die Forging Open-Die Forging Ring Forging Cold Forging Warm Forging Others (Upset Forging, Roll Forging, Others)

Automotive Aerospace & Defense Railway & Transportation Oil & Gas Power Generation Construction & Infrastructure Marine Agriculture & Agricultural Machinery Others (Specialty Machinery Components, Others)

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Metal Forging Market Bharat Forge Limited Arconic Inc. ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated) Nippon Steel Corporation Ellwood Group, Inc. China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) Bruck GmbH Larsen & Toubro Limited Thyssenkrupp AG Scot ForgeKey Industry Developments June 2026 Forged Solutions Group completed its acquisition of Custom Alloy Corporation, a US manufacturer of open- and closed-die forgings, fittings and pipe for defense and industrial applications ScopeSegmentation By Material 7By Forging Technique 6By Application 9Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Bharat Forge Limited · Arconic Inc. · ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated) · Nippon Steel Corporation · Ellwood Group, Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The metal forging market size is valued at USD 82.86 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 133.07 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 54.8% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Bharat Forge Limited, Arconic Inc., ATI Inc. (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated), Nippon Steel Corporation, Ellwood Group, Inc., China First Heavy Industries (CFHI), Bruck GmbH, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Scot Forge. The metal forging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.