Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Olli Health
|USD 10 million in Series A funding
|In November 2025, Olli Health raised USD 10 million in Series A funding led by Industry Ventures to expand its AI-powered coding and quality-review platform into point-of-care clinical documentation, connecting documentation at the start of care with final coding and quality review.
|Ambience Healthcare
|USD 243 million in Series C funding
|In July 2025, Ambience Healthcare raised USD 243 million in Series C funding, co-led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz, to scale its AI platform for clinical documentation, coding, and clinical documentation integrity (CDI) across health systems.
Coding Complexity and Value-Based Care Requirements Drive Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The increasing coding complexity is making accurate representation of diagnoses, comorbidities, procedures, and patient severity more difficult. Detailed clinical coding requires specific physician documentation to support appropriate code assignment. CDI programs can identify missing or unclear clinical details before records move into medical coding, medical billing, and revenue cycle management (RCM) workflows.
The expansion of value-based care models is increasing the importance of complete physician documentation for performance measurement, patient outcomes, and reimbursement decisions. Detailed clinical records can provide the information needed for quality reporting and healthcare reimbursement under outcome-focused payment arrangements. The shift toward value-based reimbursement is therefore supporting broader adoption of CDI programs.01
System Integration Gaps and Physician Resistance to Changes Restrain Market Expansion
Limited CDI integration across hospital information systems (HIS) can make it harder to connect clinical documentation workflows with electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital platforms. Incomplete system connectivity can create manual data transfers and make CDI review less efficient. These integration gaps can limit the scalability of CDI programs across healthcare organizations.
Physician resistance to documentation changes can reduce participation in clinical documentation improvement (CDI) programs. Additional documentation requests or CDI queries may be seen as added work within busy clinical workflows. Lower physician engagement can reduce gains in healthcare documentation and coding accuracy.01
Automated CDI Query Generation and Performance Analytics Expand Growth Opportunities
The development of automated CDI query generation platforms can identify incomplete or unclear physician documentation and create focused clarification queries for CDI teams. Integration with electronic health records (EHR) can place relevant clinical details within the review workflow and reduce manual query preparation. Automated query generation can create workflow-focused opportunities for CDI technology providers.
The CDI analytics platforms can help hospitals track documentation gaps, query response rates, coding accuracy, and CDI performance across departments. Healthcare analytics can provide visibility into recurring documentation issues and program results through centralized dashboards. CDI analytics can therefore create opportunities for data-driven program management and software services.01
Fragmented Record Ownership and Prolonged CDI Implementation Cycles Challenge Enterprise-Wide Program Delivery
Fragmented ownership of patient records across hospitals, outpatient facilities, and specialty practices can make consistent healthcare documentation review more difficult. Different teams may control parts of the patient record, creating gaps when CDI teams review documentation across multiple care settings. This fragmentation can challenge continuity of clinical documentation improvement programs.
Long CDI implementation cycles can delay deployment across large healthcare systems with multiple hospitals and departments. Workflow design, staff coordination, and phased rollout requirements can extend the time needed to establish consistent CDI processes. Prolonged implementation can therefore slow enterprise-wide adoption of CDI services.Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Component
The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, as CDI platforms identify documentation gaps and prioritize records for review. These tools help CDI teams improve documentation accuracy and streamline query workflows.
The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period, driven by demand for implementation, consulting, training, and ongoing CDI program management. These services help healthcare organizations maintain accurate and compliant documentation practices.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Deployment Mode
The cloud-based segment accounted for a share of 52.8% in 2025, supported by scalable access to CDI applications across healthcare organizations. Cloud deployment also enables centralized record review and integration with digital health information systems.
The hybrid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. This model allows CDI systems to operate across different IT environments and data requirements.By Technology
The NLP-based CDI segment accounted for a share of 34.2% in 2025, as NLP can identify documentation gaps and potential query opportunities within clinical notes. The technology supports faster review of large volumes of unstructured healthcare records.
The generative AI segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of AI tools that assist with documentation analysis, query generation, and workflow prioritization. Generative AI is also expanding the use of automated support within CDI processes.By End User
The inpatient segment accounted for a share of 48.75% in 2025 due to high volume of complex hospital records requiring accurate documentation of diagnoses, severity, and treatment. CDI activities in this setting also support accurate coding, reimbursement, and quality reporting.
The outpatient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of CDI activities across physician practices, hospital outpatient departments, and ambulatory settings.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Regional OutlookNorth America Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
North America: CDI Market Dominance Led by Adoption of Cloud-Based Software and NLP-Enabled Documentation
The North America clinical documentation improvement market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.62% in 2025, supported by increasing adoption of CDI software, cloud-based platforms, and NLP-based documentation tools.U.S. Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The U.S. clinical documentation improvement market is supported by growing use of NLP-based CDI to identify missing or inconsistent physician documentation. The U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology advanced USCDI v6, adding data elements and updated clinical-note standards that support more consistent electronic healthcare documentation.Canada Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The Canada clinical documentation improvement market benefits from broader adoption of EHR-based healthcare documentation across care settings. The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) advanced modernization of Canadian Coding Standards, supporting more consistent clinical coding, physician documentation, and health-data reporting across Canadian healthcare systems.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Digitalization of Healthcare Information Systems
The Asia Pacific clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period, supported by adoption of on-premises CDI software, clinical data management, quality reporting, and automated documentation workflows.Japan Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The Japan clinical documentation improvement market is supported by medical coding standardization and structured billing documentation. In 2026, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare published updated DPC coding materials and coding texts, reinforcing standardized clinical coding practices used for hospital reimbursement and reporting.China Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The China clinical documentation improvement market benefits from stronger electronic medical record governance and rule-based CDI processes. The National Health Commission has issued measures requiring healthcare institutions to strengthen the management and use of electronic medical-record information, including controls for record creation, storage, transmission, and quality.India Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The India clinical documentation improvement market is supported by healthcare information systems and reimbursement documentation requirements. India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) promoted integration of hospital information systems with SNOMED CT, ICD, and LOINC, supporting standardized clinical documentation and automated conversion of physician records into medical codes.Europe Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
Europe: Market Benefits from Adoptionof Hybrid CDI Systems and Healthcare Reimbursement
The Europe clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period, supported by the adoption of hybrid CDI systems, machine learning and predictive analytics, and stronger documentation requirements linked to healthcare reimbursement.U.K. Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The UK clinical documentation improvement market is supported by outpatient coding and reimbursement-linked documentation. NHS England introduced its 2025/26 NHS Payment Scheme, which uses diagnosis and treatment codes to group outpatient activity and determine applicable payment, increasing the importance of accurate clinical documentation and coding.Germany Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
The Germany clinical documentation improvement market benefits from physician documentation and hybrid digital records. From October 2025, German physicians and healthcare providers are required to upload specified medical findings and physician letters to the nationwide ePA, according to the German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), strengthening structured physician documentation.Latin America Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Standardized Clinical Information Exchange
The Latin America clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, supported by interoperable health records and standardized clinical information exchange. In Mexico, the Health Ministry began updating NOM-024-SSA3 to improve registration, exchange, and consolidation of electronic health information, strengthening the structured data foundation for CDI processes. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health established the Hospital Discharge Summary Information Model in 2025, requiring standardized diagnoses, procedures, clinical evolution, and other discharge information within the national health-data network.Middle East & Africa Clinical Documentation Improvement Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Preference for Digital Patient Records
The Middle East & Africa clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period, supported by health information exchange, digital patient records, standardized clinical coding, and data-driven reimbursement processes. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health launched Sahatna Space, enabling residents to access medical records, prescriptions, appointments, and self-assessments through a unified government platform, strengthening digital clinical information management. In South Africa, the National Department of Health's NHI digital-information framework requires universal coding of health information and portable electronic health records, supporting consistent clinical data capture for reporting and provider payment.Competitive Landscape
The clinical documentation improvement market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from healthcare technology companies, health information management providers, revenue-cycle management firms, and AI-enabled documentation solution developers. Key players such as 3M, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, AGS Health, and CorroHealth, Inc. are collectively estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the clinical documentation improvement market share.
Established participants compete primarily through clinical documentation expertise, coding and healthcare compliance capabilities, electronic health record integration, data analytics, and trained specialist networks. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the clinical documentation improvement market ecosystem compete through specialized CDI software, automated clinical queries, and customized services.List of Key and Emerging Players in Clinical Documentation Improvement Market 3M (US) Optum, Inc. (US) Epic Systems Corporation (US) AGS Health (US) CorroHealth, Inc. (US) Acuityhealthsolutions (US) Health Catalyst, Inc. (US) The Craneware Group PLC (UK) Vizient, Inc. (US) Qventus, Inc. (US) GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US) Enjoin (US) MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US) Microsoft (US)Key Industry Developments April 2026 AthenaHealth reported that its Ambient Notes technology had generated more than 2 million clinical notes. April 2026 Southwest General deployed the Oracle Clinical AI Agent across 18 ambulatory specialties to reduce documentation workload. February 2026 Oracle Health added AI-powered clinical order creation using ambient listening to draft laboratory, imaging, medication, and follow-up orders ScopeSegmentation By Component 2
- Software Services
- On-premises Cloud-based Hybrid
- Rule-Based CDI NLP-Based CDI Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics Generative AI
- Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payer
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The clinical documentation improvement market size is valued at USD 5.58 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.62% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are 3M, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, AGS Health, CorroHealth, Inc., Acuityhealthsolutions, Health Catalyst, Inc., The Craneware Group PLC, Vizient, Inc., Qventus, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Enjoin, MedeAnalytics, Inc., and Microsoft. The clinical documentation improvement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.
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