Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Size & Share Analysis The global clinical documentation improvement market size was valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.58 billion in 2026 to USD 9.94 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the clinical documentation improvement market with a share of 42.62% in 2025. Clinical documentation improvement refers to processes and technologies that enhance the accuracy, completeness, specificity, and consistency of patient health records. These activities include clinical record review, provider queries, documentation clarification, and technology-assisted identification of documentation gaps. Clinical documentation improvement services are classified under SAC Code 998316 (business process outsourcing services) and SIC Code 7389 (data management, business services, not elsewhere classified). The clinical documentation improvement market demand is supported by the growing need for accurate medical records, increasing healthcare coding and reimbursement requirements, and rising adoption of AI-enabled documentation technologies. Healthcare organizations are using improvement solutions to identify documentation gaps, improve coding accuracy, and support quality and reimbursement processes, contributing to clinical documentation improvement market growth. Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 5.19 Billion2026 Market Size USD 5.58 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 9.94 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 7.49%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 42.62% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 9.44%Segment Insights By Component Fastest-growing Segment Software CAGR 8.12% (2026-2034) By Deployment Mode Leading Segment Cloud-based Market Share in 2025 52.8% By Technology Leading Segment NLP-Based CDI Market Share in 2025 34.2% By End User Leading Segment Inpatient Market Share in 2025 48.75% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Ambient AI into Clinical Documentation Clinical documentation improvement market analysis ambient AI is being integrated into clinical documentation to capture patient-physician conversations and create draft notes for physician review. These tools can organize encounter details directly into healthcare documentation and support electronic health records (EHR). The shift reduces manual documentation work while improving workflow efficiency. 02 Integration of CDI with Quality and Risk Adjustment Workflows Clinical documentation improvement (CDI) is becoming more closely connected with quality reporting and risk adjustment processes. More complete physician documentation can provide the clinical details needed for accurate coding, patient risk assessment, and quality measurement. CMS emphasizes complete and reliable clinical data within risk-adjustment and quality-measurement processes. 01 Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the clinical documentation improvement (CDI) market share, as dependence on electronic health records (EHR), cloud platforms, software integration, data exchange systems, and specialized CDI personnel can interrupt documentation and review workflows. The market is likely to follow a V-shaped recovery pattern, as CDI operations can resume relatively quickly once EHR access, cloud services, interoperability links, and supporting technology are restored. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.2 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 7.29%. As digital infrastructure stabilizes through stronger EHR systems, reliable cloud services, improved interoperability, and better workforce availability, the clinical documentation improvement market growth is expected to gradually return. 01 The clinical documentation improvement market forecasts investments directed toward AI-powered documentation, automated chart review, clinical coding optimization, and data-integrity solutions that reduce administrative workload and improve the completeness and accuracy of patient records. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in the Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, 2025

Company Value (USD) Details Olli Health USD 10 million in Series A funding In November 2025, Olli Health raised USD 10 million in Series A funding led by Industry Ventures to expand its AI-powered coding and quality-review platform into point-of-care clinical documentation, connecting documentation at the start of care with final coding and quality review. Ambience Healthcare USD 243 million in Series C funding In July 2025, Ambience Healthcare raised USD 243 million in Series C funding, co-led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz, to scale its AI platform for clinical documentation, coding, and clinical documentation integrity (CDI) across health systems.

Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Dynamics 01

Coding Complexity and Value-Based Care Requirements Drive Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The increasing coding complexity is making accurate representation of diagnoses, comorbidities, procedures, and patient severity more difficult. Detailed clinical coding requires specific physician documentation to support appropriate code assignment. CDI programs can identify missing or unclear clinical details before records move into medical coding, medical billing, and revenue cycle management (RCM) workflows.

The expansion of value-based care models is increasing the importance of complete physician documentation for performance measurement, patient outcomes, and reimbursement decisions. Detailed clinical records can provide the information needed for quality reporting and healthcare reimbursement under outcome-focused payment arrangements. The shift toward value-based reimbursement is therefore supporting broader adoption of CDI programs.

01

System Integration Gaps and Physician Resistance to Changes Restrain Market Expansion

Limited CDI integration across hospital information systems (HIS) can make it harder to connect clinical documentation workflows with electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital platforms. Incomplete system connectivity can create manual data transfers and make CDI review less efficient. These integration gaps can limit the scalability of CDI programs across healthcare organizations.

Physician resistance to documentation changes can reduce participation in clinical documentation improvement (CDI) programs. Additional documentation requests or CDI queries may be seen as added work within busy clinical workflows. Lower physician engagement can reduce gains in healthcare documentation and coding accuracy.

01

Automated CDI Query Generation and Performance Analytics Expand Growth Opportunities

The development of automated CDI query generation platforms can identify incomplete or unclear physician documentation and create focused clarification queries for CDI teams. Integration with electronic health records (EHR) can place relevant clinical details within the review workflow and reduce manual query preparation. Automated query generation can create workflow-focused opportunities for CDI technology providers.

The CDI analytics platforms can help hospitals track documentation gaps, query response rates, coding accuracy, and CDI performance across departments. Healthcare analytics can provide visibility into recurring documentation issues and program results through centralized dashboards. CDI analytics can therefore create opportunities for data-driven program management and software services.

01

Fragmented Record Ownership and Prolonged CDI Implementation Cycles Challenge Enterprise-Wide Program Delivery

Fragmented ownership of patient records across hospitals, outpatient facilities, and specialty practices can make consistent healthcare documentation review more difficult. Different teams may control parts of the patient record, creating gaps when CDI teams review documentation across multiple care settings. This fragmentation can challenge continuity of clinical documentation improvement programs.

Long CDI implementation cycles can delay deployment across large healthcare systems with multiple hospitals and departments. Workflow design, staff coordination, and phased rollout requirements can extend the time needed to establish consistent CDI processes. Prolonged implementation can therefore slow enterprise-wide adoption of CDI services.

Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Component

The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period, as CDI platforms identify documentation gaps and prioritize records for review. These tools help CDI teams improve documentation accuracy and streamline query workflows.

The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period, driven by demand for implementation, consulting, training, and ongoing CDI program management. These services help healthcare organizations maintain accurate and compliant documentation practices.

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By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment accounted for a share of 52.8% in 2025, supported by scalable access to CDI applications across healthcare organizations. Cloud deployment also enables centralized record review and integration with digital health information systems.

The hybrid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. This model allows CDI systems to operate across different IT environments and data requirements.

By Technology

The NLP-based CDI segment accounted for a share of 34.2% in 2025, as NLP can identify documentation gaps and potential query opportunities within clinical notes. The technology supports faster review of large volumes of unstructured healthcare records.

The generative AI segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period, propelled by the adoption of AI tools that assist with documentation analysis, query generation, and workflow prioritization. Generative AI is also expanding the use of automated support within CDI processes.

By End User

The inpatient segment accounted for a share of 48.75% in 2025 due to high volume of complex hospital records requiring accurate documentation of diagnoses, severity, and treatment. CDI activities in this setting also support accurate coding, reimbursement, and quality reporting.

The outpatient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of CDI activities across physician practices, hospital outpatient departments, and ambulatory settings.

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Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Regional OutlookNorth America Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

North America: CDI Market Dominance Led by Adoption of Cloud-Based Software and NLP-Enabled Documentation

The North America clinical documentation improvement market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.62% in 2025, supported by increasing adoption of CDI software, cloud-based platforms, and NLP-based documentation tools.

U.S. Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The U.S. clinical documentation improvement market is supported by growing use of NLP-based CDI to identify missing or inconsistent physician documentation. The U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology advanced USCDI v6, adding data elements and updated clinical-note standards that support more consistent electronic healthcare documentation.

Canada Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The Canada clinical documentation improvement market benefits from broader adoption of EHR-based healthcare documentation across care settings. The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) advanced modernization of Canadian Coding Standards, supporting more consistent clinical coding, physician documentation, and health-data reporting across Canadian healthcare systems.

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Asia Pacific Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Digitalization of Healthcare Information Systems

The Asia Pacific clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period, supported by adoption of on-premises CDI software, clinical data management, quality reporting, and automated documentation workflows.

Japan Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The Japan clinical documentation improvement market is supported by medical coding standardization and structured billing documentation. In 2026, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare published updated DPC coding materials and coding texts, reinforcing standardized clinical coding practices used for hospital reimbursement and reporting.

China Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The China clinical documentation improvement market benefits from stronger electronic medical record governance and rule-based CDI processes. The National Health Commission has issued measures requiring healthcare institutions to strengthen the management and use of electronic medical-record information, including controls for record creation, storage, transmission, and quality.

India Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The India clinical documentation improvement market is supported by healthcare information systems and reimbursement documentation requirements. India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) promoted integration of hospital information systems with SNOMED CT, ICD, and LOINC, supporting standardized clinical documentation and automated conversion of physician records into medical codes.

Europe Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

Europe: Market Benefits from Adoptionof Hybrid CDI Systems and Healthcare Reimbursement

The Europe clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period, supported by the adoption of hybrid CDI systems, machine learning and predictive analytics, and stronger documentation requirements linked to healthcare reimbursement.

U.K. Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The UK clinical documentation improvement market is supported by outpatient coding and reimbursement-linked documentation. NHS England introduced its 2025/26 NHS Payment Scheme, which uses diagnosis and treatment codes to group outpatient activity and determine applicable payment, increasing the importance of accurate clinical documentation and coding.

Germany Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

The Germany clinical documentation improvement market benefits from physician documentation and hybrid digital records. From October 2025, German physicians and healthcare providers are required to upload specified medical findings and physician letters to the nationwide ePA, according to the German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), strengthening structured physician documentation.

Latin America Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

Latin America: Market Expansion Led by Standardized Clinical Information Exchange

The Latin America clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, supported by interoperable health records and standardized clinical information exchange. In Mexico, the Health Ministry began updating NOM-024-SSA3 to improve registration, exchange, and consolidation of electronic health information, strengthening the structured data foundation for CDI processes. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health established the Hospital Discharge Summary Information Model in 2025, requiring standardized diagnoses, procedures, clinical evolution, and other discharge information within the national health-data network.

Middle East & Africa Clinical Documentation Improvement Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Preference for Digital Patient Records

The Middle East & Africa clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period, supported by health information exchange, digital patient records, standardized clinical coding, and data-driven reimbursement processes. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health launched Sahatna Space, enabling residents to access medical records, prescriptions, appointments, and self-assessments through a unified government platform, strengthening digital clinical information management. In South Africa, the National Department of Health's NHI digital-information framework requires universal coding of health information and portable electronic health records, supporting consistent clinical data capture for reporting and provider payment.

Competitive Landscape

The clinical documentation improvement market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with participation from healthcare technology companies, health information management providers, revenue-cycle management firms, and AI-enabled documentation solution developers. Key players such as 3M, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, AGS Health, and CorroHealth, Inc. are collectively estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the clinical documentation improvement market share.

Established participants compete primarily through clinical documentation expertise, coding and healthcare compliance capabilities, electronic health record integration, data analytics, and trained specialist networks. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the clinical documentation improvement market ecosystem compete through specialized CDI software, automated clinical queries, and customized services.

Software Services

On-premises Cloud-based Hybrid

Rule-Based CDI NLP-Based CDI Machine Learning & Predictive Analytics Generative AI

Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payer

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Clinical Documentation Improvement Market 3M (US) Optum, Inc. (US) Epic Systems Corporation (US) AGS Health (US) CorroHealth, Inc. (US) Acuityhealthsolutions (US) Health Catalyst, Inc. (US) The Craneware Group PLC (UK) Vizient, Inc. (US) Qventus, Inc. (US) GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US) Enjoin (US) MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US) Microsoft (US)Key Industry Developments April 2026 AthenaHealth reported that its Ambient Notes technology had generated more than 2 million clinical notes. April 2026 Southwest General deployed the Oracle Clinical AI Agent across 18 ambulatory specialties to reduce documentation workload. February 2026 Oracle Health added AI-powered clinical order creation using ambient listening to draft laboratory, imaging, medication, and follow-up orders ScopeSegmentation By Component 2By Deployment Mode 3By Technology 4By End User 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 53M (US) · Optum, Inc. (US) · Epic Systems Corporation (US) · AGS Health (US) · CorroHealth, Inc. (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The clinical documentation improvement market size is valued at USD 5.58 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.94 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 42.62% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are 3M, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, AGS Health, CorroHealth, Inc., Acuityhealthsolutions, Health Catalyst, Inc., The Craneware Group PLC, Vizient, Inc., Qventus, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Enjoin, MedeAnalytics, Inc., and Microsoft. The clinical documentation improvement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.